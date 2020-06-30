All apartments in Dana Point
Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
34941 Calle Fortuna
Last updated March 6 2020 at 7:56 AM

34941 Calle Fortuna

34941 Calle Fortuna · No Longer Available
Location

34941 Calle Fortuna, Dana Point, CA 92624

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome home to this true midcentury modern gem filled with natural light with a location that can't be beat! You'll be struck by the architectural design elements mixed with modern luxury in this home so meticulously upgraded, you have to see it to believe it! Quartz waterfall countertops and rosewood cabinetry highlight this chef's kitchen. Other upgrades and features include polished concrete from front to back, smart solar skylights, recently remodeled bathroom, back-to-back gas fireplaces, whole house fan, low maintenance landscaping in the front, and stunning light fixtures throughout. Your utility bills will be kept to a minimum thanks to the solar panels, styrofoam insulated roof, and tankless water heater. You're a block from Pines Park and the Capo Beach bluffs , but you may never want to leave your home because of your large entertainers backyard filled with apple, pomelo, lemon, lime, orange, tangerine, peach, and plum trees! You're going to have a hard time ever wanting to move again after living here.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34941 Calle Fortuna have any available units?
34941 Calle Fortuna doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 34941 Calle Fortuna have?
Some of 34941 Calle Fortuna's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34941 Calle Fortuna currently offering any rent specials?
34941 Calle Fortuna is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34941 Calle Fortuna pet-friendly?
No, 34941 Calle Fortuna is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 34941 Calle Fortuna offer parking?
Yes, 34941 Calle Fortuna offers parking.
Does 34941 Calle Fortuna have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34941 Calle Fortuna does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34941 Calle Fortuna have a pool?
No, 34941 Calle Fortuna does not have a pool.
Does 34941 Calle Fortuna have accessible units?
No, 34941 Calle Fortuna does not have accessible units.
Does 34941 Calle Fortuna have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34941 Calle Fortuna has units with dishwashers.

