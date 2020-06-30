34941 Calle Fortuna

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Welcome home to this true midcentury modern gem filled with natural light with a location that can't be beat! You'll be struck by the architectural design elements mixed with modern luxury in this home so meticulously upgraded, you have to see it to believe it! Quartz waterfall countertops and rosewood cabinetry highlight this chef's kitchen. Other upgrades and features include polished concrete from front to back, smart solar skylights, recently remodeled bathroom, back-to-back gas fireplaces, whole house fan, low maintenance landscaping in the front, and stunning light fixtures throughout. Your utility bills will be kept to a minimum thanks to the solar panels, styrofoam insulated roof, and tankless water heater. You're a block from Pines Park and the Capo Beach bluffs , but you may never want to leave your home because of your large entertainers backyard filled with apple, pomelo, lemon, lime, orange, tangerine, peach, and plum trees! You're going to have a hard time ever wanting to move again after living here.