34761 Calle Del Sol

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Just blocks from the Ocean! This completely remodeled Capo Beach home features one bedroom and one gorgeous bath with high end tile in the walk-in shower and new vanity, new wood floors throughout, wood beam ceilings, kitchenette with beautiful quartz countertops, shaker style white cabinets, refrigerator, convection microwave oven and stackable washer/dryer. An ample private yard with enclosed grassy area makes this a rare gem! With this prime location on an extra large corner lot, situated between Palisades Drive (leading straight to Capo and Doheny Beachs) and Pines Park, only one block away… The opportunities for fun and entertainment are endless!!