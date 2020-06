Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Charming Capistrano single story home only minutes away from beach. Wonderful floor plan with gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, stunning hardwood flooring and new light fixtures. Other amenities include storage/playhouse, ceiling fans, wood beams, jetted tub, double pane windows, new carpet and two car garage. Corner lot with new hardscape including wood fence, lush tropical plants and more.