34618 Camino Capistrano

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Ocean view in beautiful Capistrano Beach! Located on the palisades, this beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath with a spacious loft has it all. The wide open floor plan includes a new kitchen with quartz counter tops, new appliances and a huge island. The baths have also been beautifully updated with new fixtures and there are in-unit washer and dryer. A private patio, and 2 car garage with remote, offer all the amenities of a great home. Just blocks from Pines Park, Doheny Beach, and minutes to Sprouts, the Outlets at San Clemente, Dana Point Harbor and downtown San Clemente you never have to leave your neighborhood. Just move in and enjoy the So Cal lifestyle!