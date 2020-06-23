All apartments in Dana Point
Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
34618 Camino Capistrano
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

34618 Camino Capistrano

34618 Camino Capistrano · No Longer Available
Location

34618 Camino Capistrano, Dana Point, CA 92624

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Ocean view in beautiful Capistrano Beach! Located on the palisades, this beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath with a spacious loft has it all. The wide open floor plan includes a new kitchen with quartz counter tops, new appliances and a huge island. The baths have also been beautifully updated with new fixtures and there are in-unit washer and dryer. A private patio, and 2 car garage with remote, offer all the amenities of a great home. Just blocks from Pines Park, Doheny Beach, and minutes to Sprouts, the Outlets at San Clemente, Dana Point Harbor and downtown San Clemente you never have to leave your neighborhood. Just move in and enjoy the So Cal lifestyle!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34618 Camino Capistrano have any available units?
34618 Camino Capistrano doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 34618 Camino Capistrano have?
Some of 34618 Camino Capistrano's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34618 Camino Capistrano currently offering any rent specials?
34618 Camino Capistrano isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34618 Camino Capistrano pet-friendly?
No, 34618 Camino Capistrano is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 34618 Camino Capistrano offer parking?
Yes, 34618 Camino Capistrano does offer parking.
Does 34618 Camino Capistrano have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34618 Camino Capistrano offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34618 Camino Capistrano have a pool?
No, 34618 Camino Capistrano does not have a pool.
Does 34618 Camino Capistrano have accessible units?
No, 34618 Camino Capistrano does not have accessible units.
Does 34618 Camino Capistrano have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34618 Camino Capistrano has units with dishwashers.
