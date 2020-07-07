All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated October 29 2019 at 7:57 PM

34614 Camino Capistrano #B

34614 Camino Capistrano · No Longer Available
Location

34614 Camino Capistrano, Dana Point, CA 92624

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful Upper Unit with Ocean Views and Large Viewing Deck! The open floor plan includes 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, plus 2 car garage. Large open living room with wood beam ceiling and charming dining room with access to viewing deck. The kitchen features rich dark cabinetry with amble counter space and bar seating. Master suite features dual closets (1 walk-in closet) and ceiling fan. Master bathroom features vanity with dual sinks. Additional features include secondary bedroom with ceiling fan, second bathroom with shower stall, new carpet and fresh paint. The laundry room is shared with the first floor unit and includes washer and dryer. Great location with convenient access to Dana Point Harbor, restaurants and beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34614 Camino Capistrano #B have any available units?
34614 Camino Capistrano #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 34614 Camino Capistrano #B have?
Some of 34614 Camino Capistrano #B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34614 Camino Capistrano #B currently offering any rent specials?
34614 Camino Capistrano #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34614 Camino Capistrano #B pet-friendly?
No, 34614 Camino Capistrano #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 34614 Camino Capistrano #B offer parking?
Yes, 34614 Camino Capistrano #B offers parking.
Does 34614 Camino Capistrano #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34614 Camino Capistrano #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34614 Camino Capistrano #B have a pool?
No, 34614 Camino Capistrano #B does not have a pool.
Does 34614 Camino Capistrano #B have accessible units?
No, 34614 Camino Capistrano #B does not have accessible units.
Does 34614 Camino Capistrano #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 34614 Camino Capistrano #B does not have units with dishwashers.

