34614 Camino Capistrano #B

Beautiful Upper Unit with Ocean Views and Large Viewing Deck! The open floor plan includes 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, plus 2 car garage. Large open living room with wood beam ceiling and charming dining room with access to viewing deck. The kitchen features rich dark cabinetry with amble counter space and bar seating. Master suite features dual closets (1 walk-in closet) and ceiling fan. Master bathroom features vanity with dual sinks. Additional features include secondary bedroom with ceiling fan, second bathroom with shower stall, new carpet and fresh paint. The laundry room is shared with the first floor unit and includes washer and dryer. Great location with convenient access to Dana Point Harbor, restaurants and beaches.