Beach close home! - Beach close! This newly remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bath home is available for a long term lease unfurnished! Extremely clean with many upgrades and custom amenities. Granite countertops and custom island in the extra large kitchen/ great room make entertaining a breeze. Island offers barstool seating area. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors and tile throughout. Newly remodeled bathrooms with upgraded showers and all new tile. Stone gas fireplace in great room. Newly landscaped back yard with ample patio space for multiple seating and gathering areas. Includes beautiful outdoor BBQ. 2 car garage with storage cabinets and washer and dryer included. $3650 Unfurnished Includes weekly gardener.
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 34596 Camino El Molino have any available units?
34596 Camino El Molino doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 34596 Camino El Molino have?
Some of 34596 Camino El Molino's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34596 Camino El Molino currently offering any rent specials?
34596 Camino El Molino is not currently offering any rent specials.