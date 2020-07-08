34596 Camino El Molino

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Beach close home! - Beach close! This newly remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bath home is available for a long term lease unfurnished! Extremely clean with many upgrades and custom amenities. Granite countertops and custom island in the extra large kitchen/ great room make entertaining a breeze. Island offers barstool seating area. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors and tile throughout. Newly remodeled bathrooms with upgraded showers and all new tile. Stone gas fireplace in great room. Newly landscaped back yard with ample patio space for multiple seating and gathering areas. Includes beautiful outdoor BBQ. 2 car garage with storage cabinets and washer and dryer included. $3650 Unfurnished Includes weekly gardener.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5217618)