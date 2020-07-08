All apartments in Dana Point
Find more places like 34596 Camino El Molino.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
34596 Camino El Molino
Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:14 AM

34596 Camino El Molino

34596 Camino El Molino · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dana Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

34596 Camino El Molino, Dana Point, CA 92624

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beach close home! - Beach close! This newly remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bath home is available for a long term lease unfurnished! Extremely clean with many upgrades and custom amenities. Granite countertops and custom island in the extra large kitchen/ great room make entertaining a breeze. Island offers barstool seating area. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors and tile throughout. Newly remodeled bathrooms with upgraded showers and all new tile. Stone gas fireplace in great room. Newly landscaped back yard with ample patio space for multiple seating and gathering areas. Includes beautiful outdoor BBQ. 2 car garage with storage cabinets and washer and dryer included. $3650 Unfurnished Includes weekly gardener.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5217618)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34596 Camino El Molino have any available units?
34596 Camino El Molino doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 34596 Camino El Molino have?
Some of 34596 Camino El Molino's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34596 Camino El Molino currently offering any rent specials?
34596 Camino El Molino is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34596 Camino El Molino pet-friendly?
No, 34596 Camino El Molino is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 34596 Camino El Molino offer parking?
Yes, 34596 Camino El Molino offers parking.
Does 34596 Camino El Molino have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34596 Camino El Molino offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34596 Camino El Molino have a pool?
No, 34596 Camino El Molino does not have a pool.
Does 34596 Camino El Molino have accessible units?
No, 34596 Camino El Molino does not have accessible units.
Does 34596 Camino El Molino have units with dishwashers?
No, 34596 Camino El Molino does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton
Dana Point, CA 92629
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St
Dana Point, CA 92629
Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy
Dana Point, CA 92629

Similar Pages

Dana Point 1 BedroomsDana Point 2 Bedrooms
Dana Point Apartments with ParkingDana Point Pet Friendly Places
Dana Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego