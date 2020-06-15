34582 Camino Capistrano

Amenities

Fantastic Views! Single Level 1700 + square feet. 3 Bed 3 Bath 2 Car Garage. Close to the beach. Large open floor plan - New Kitchen being installed. Newer flooring and paint. Immaculate home! Fabulous views, watch the fireworks at Dana Harbor from your own balcony! 3 Spacious bedrooms, Master has ensuite bath, large closet, patio sliding door to backyard. 3 Full Baths with Shower and Tub. Plenty of Storage, linen closet, and coat closet. Beautiful balcony. Lots of natural light, blinds included. Separate Laundry room non metered. Steps to get up to unit. Unit is all one floor once inside. Spacious back yard with patio off of master. 2 car Garage, with extra parking in driveway. Just minutes from Dana Point Harbor, walking distance to Capistrano Beach, close to Shopping, close to 5 Fwy, fabulous beach lifestyle.