Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

34582 Camino Capistrano

34582 Camino Capistrano · (949) 444-9825
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

34582 Camino Capistrano, Dana Point, CA 92624

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Fantastic Views! Single Level 1700 + square feet. 3 Bed 3 Bath 2 Car Garage. Close to the beach. Large open floor plan - New Kitchen being installed. Newer flooring and paint. Immaculate home! Fabulous views, watch the fireworks at Dana Harbor from your own balcony! 3 Spacious bedrooms, Master has ensuite bath, large closet, patio sliding door to backyard. 3 Full Baths with Shower and Tub. Plenty of Storage, linen closet, and coat closet. Beautiful balcony. Lots of natural light, blinds included. Separate Laundry room non metered. Steps to get up to unit. Unit is all one floor once inside. Spacious back yard with patio off of master. 2 car Garage, with extra parking in driveway. Just minutes from Dana Point Harbor, walking distance to Capistrano Beach, close to Shopping, close to 5 Fwy, fabulous beach lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34582 Camino Capistrano have any available units?
34582 Camino Capistrano has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 34582 Camino Capistrano have?
Some of 34582 Camino Capistrano's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34582 Camino Capistrano currently offering any rent specials?
34582 Camino Capistrano isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34582 Camino Capistrano pet-friendly?
No, 34582 Camino Capistrano is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 34582 Camino Capistrano offer parking?
Yes, 34582 Camino Capistrano does offer parking.
Does 34582 Camino Capistrano have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34582 Camino Capistrano does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34582 Camino Capistrano have a pool?
No, 34582 Camino Capistrano does not have a pool.
Does 34582 Camino Capistrano have accessible units?
No, 34582 Camino Capistrano does not have accessible units.
Does 34582 Camino Capistrano have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34582 Camino Capistrano has units with dishwashers.
