34431 Green Lantern

**Fully Furnished** With 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths and 1,800 sf of interior living space this classic beach house is uniquely located on the edge of The Headlands Conservation overlooking Dana Point Harbor with 180+ degree views of the Pacific Ocean. This home makes you feel like you are in the clouds high above the ocean in a private world all your own! Built on top of the high Dana Point cliffs that Richard Henry Dana himself described in Two Years Before The Mast, this property also features a 1,500 sf outdoor deck with 2,500 sf more of outside property that includes private pathways, trails & sitting areas with unprecedented ocean views. The deck also includes a 5-person heated spa, perfect to relax in overlooking the ocean and taking in the sea-salt air. Close to Strand and Salt Creek Beaches! Perfect for water adventurers The Dana Point Harbor boasts The Ocean Institute and many activities including rentals for jet-skiing, SUP, kayaking, sailing, boating and deep-water fishing. Also, easy access to Catalina Island using The Dana Point Ferry; only 90 minutes to Avalon! A stone’s throw away is The Dana Point Lantern District, a newly revived townscape of shops and restaurants featuring many restaurants specializing in local cuisine such as seafood, sushi, Italian, Mexican, Thai and American organic farm-to-table dining. Other property features: 32” hi-def TV, cable, wi-fi, and a full kitchen! Seventy-six steps from your car to the front door!