Dana Point, CA
34431 Green Lantern
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

34431 Green Lantern

34431 Golden Lantern Street · (949) 279-5549
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

34431 Golden Lantern Street, Dana Point, CA 92629

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$7,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hot tub
internet access
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
hot tub
internet access
**Fully Furnished** With 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths and 1,800 sf of interior living space this classic beach house is uniquely located on the edge of The Headlands Conservation overlooking Dana Point Harbor with 180+ degree views of the Pacific Ocean. This home makes you feel like you are in the clouds high above the ocean in a private world all your own! Built on top of the high Dana Point cliffs that Richard Henry Dana himself described in Two Years Before The Mast, this property also features a 1,500 sf outdoor deck with 2,500 sf more of outside property that includes private pathways, trails & sitting areas with unprecedented ocean views. The deck also includes a 5-person heated spa, perfect to relax in overlooking the ocean and taking in the sea-salt air. Close to Strand and Salt Creek Beaches! Perfect for water adventurers The Dana Point Harbor boasts The Ocean Institute and many activities including rentals for jet-skiing, SUP, kayaking, sailing, boating and deep-water fishing. Also, easy access to Catalina Island using The Dana Point Ferry; only 90 minutes to Avalon! A stone’s throw away is The Dana Point Lantern District, a newly revived townscape of shops and restaurants featuring many restaurants specializing in local cuisine such as seafood, sushi, Italian, Mexican, Thai and American organic farm-to-table dining. Other property features: 32” hi-def TV, cable, wi-fi, and a full kitchen! Seventy-six steps from your car to the front door!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34431 Green Lantern have any available units?
34431 Green Lantern has a unit available for $7,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 34431 Green Lantern have?
Some of 34431 Green Lantern's amenities include patio / balcony, hot tub, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34431 Green Lantern currently offering any rent specials?
34431 Green Lantern isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34431 Green Lantern pet-friendly?
No, 34431 Green Lantern is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 34431 Green Lantern offer parking?
No, 34431 Green Lantern does not offer parking.
Does 34431 Green Lantern have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34431 Green Lantern does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34431 Green Lantern have a pool?
No, 34431 Green Lantern does not have a pool.
Does 34431 Green Lantern have accessible units?
No, 34431 Green Lantern does not have accessible units.
Does 34431 Green Lantern have units with dishwashers?
No, 34431 Green Lantern does not have units with dishwashers.
