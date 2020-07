Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Multi Million Dollar View! Enjoy this exquisite penthouse type home with views for miles of ocean, harbor and beach. Property backs to the Headlands hiking trails. Contemporary design gives this property a unique atmosphere with incredible views from every room in the house. Walk to new restaurants and night life of Lantern District. Minutes away from The Strand along with the Harbor. Call today for viewing