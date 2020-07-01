All apartments in Dana Point
34245 Camino El Molino

34245 Camino El Molino · No Longer Available
Location

34245 Camino El Molino, Dana Point, CA 92624

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Utilities are included in the rent (landlord is paying for electricity, gas, trash, and water). This fantastic bungalow home in close proximity to the beach is ready for you! Open concept kitchen with granite tile countertops. A large family room with a cozy fireplace and classic built-in bookshelves make this a room that you won’t want to leave. This home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms which have been beautifully updated. Master bedroom has an attached bathroom that features white subway tiles in the shower, beautiful granite countertop and a walk-in closet. The built-in desk area in the hallway allows for a great place to have an office or workspace. Laundry room with washer and dryer and lots of storage. Wood-style floors throughout, gorgeous baseboards, recessed lighting, surround sound and two-car detached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34245 Camino El Molino have any available units?
34245 Camino El Molino doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 34245 Camino El Molino have?
Some of 34245 Camino El Molino's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34245 Camino El Molino currently offering any rent specials?
34245 Camino El Molino is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34245 Camino El Molino pet-friendly?
No, 34245 Camino El Molino is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 34245 Camino El Molino offer parking?
Yes, 34245 Camino El Molino offers parking.
Does 34245 Camino El Molino have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34245 Camino El Molino offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34245 Camino El Molino have a pool?
No, 34245 Camino El Molino does not have a pool.
Does 34245 Camino El Molino have accessible units?
No, 34245 Camino El Molino does not have accessible units.
Does 34245 Camino El Molino have units with dishwashers?
No, 34245 Camino El Molino does not have units with dishwashers.

