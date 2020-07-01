34245 Camino El Molino

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Utilities are included in the rent (landlord is paying for electricity, gas, trash, and water). This fantastic bungalow home in close proximity to the beach is ready for you! Open concept kitchen with granite tile countertops. A large family room with a cozy fireplace and classic built-in bookshelves make this a room that you won’t want to leave. This home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms which have been beautifully updated. Master bedroom has an attached bathroom that features white subway tiles in the shower, beautiful granite countertop and a walk-in closet. The built-in desk area in the hallway allows for a great place to have an office or workspace. Laundry room with washer and dryer and lots of storage. Wood-style floors throughout, gorgeous baseboards, recessed lighting, surround sound and two-car detached garage.