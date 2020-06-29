All apartments in Dana Point
34112 EL ENCANTO

34112 El Encanto Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

34112 El Encanto Avenue, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Wow, check out this fabulous duplex. Prime location in Lantern district close to restaurants , shopping, Dana Point Harbor, Doheny State Beach. Live the vacation life style all year long!!! This is a lower unit 2 bedroom ,2 bath home with a 1 car garage and an enclosed back yard. Living/dinig room features parquet floors. 2nd bedroom has sliding doors that lead you to your private back yard. Your own Washer/dryer in garage...not shared laundry facilities !!! This pet friendly home is available immediately. Please call Sandy at 949-683-5066 to schedule a showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34112 EL ENCANTO have any available units?
34112 EL ENCANTO doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 34112 EL ENCANTO have?
Some of 34112 EL ENCANTO's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34112 EL ENCANTO currently offering any rent specials?
34112 EL ENCANTO is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34112 EL ENCANTO pet-friendly?
Yes, 34112 EL ENCANTO is pet friendly.
Does 34112 EL ENCANTO offer parking?
Yes, 34112 EL ENCANTO offers parking.
Does 34112 EL ENCANTO have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34112 EL ENCANTO offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34112 EL ENCANTO have a pool?
No, 34112 EL ENCANTO does not have a pool.
Does 34112 EL ENCANTO have accessible units?
No, 34112 EL ENCANTO does not have accessible units.
Does 34112 EL ENCANTO have units with dishwashers?
No, 34112 EL ENCANTO does not have units with dishwashers.
