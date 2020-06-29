34112 EL ENCANTO

Amenities

Wow, check out this fabulous duplex. Prime location in Lantern district close to restaurants , shopping, Dana Point Harbor, Doheny State Beach. Live the vacation life style all year long!!! This is a lower unit 2 bedroom ,2 bath home with a 1 car garage and an enclosed back yard. Living/dinig room features parquet floors. 2nd bedroom has sliding doors that lead you to your private back yard. Your own Washer/dryer in garage...not shared laundry facilities !!! This pet friendly home is available immediately. Please call Sandy at 949-683-5066 to schedule a showing