Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
34111 Mazo Drive
Last updated March 21 2020 at 8:09 PM

34111 Mazo Drive

34111 Mazo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

34111 Mazo Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
This beautiful open concept Cape Cod home was remodeled in 2017. The large kitchen has been updated with quartz counter tops, dark wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Large family room and kitchen area that is open, light and bright. Downstairs guest bedroom with en-suite bathroom. Custom finishes include: crown molding, over-sized baseboards, recessed lighting, dual-pane windows, lush carpeting and tile flooring that looks like wood. Ceiling fans throughout the home and LED lights. The formal dining room has dramatic coffered ceilings. The master bedroom has a cozy fireplace and offers an ocean view. Upstairs bonus room is large with built-in cabinets, lots of storage and french doors that lead to a balcony. This home has central air, heating and an alarm system. This beautiful property is close to Dana Point Harbor, restaurants and shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 34111 Mazo Drive have any available units?
34111 Mazo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 34111 Mazo Drive have?
Some of 34111 Mazo Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34111 Mazo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
34111 Mazo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34111 Mazo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 34111 Mazo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 34111 Mazo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 34111 Mazo Drive offers parking.
Does 34111 Mazo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34111 Mazo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34111 Mazo Drive have a pool?
No, 34111 Mazo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 34111 Mazo Drive have accessible units?
No, 34111 Mazo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 34111 Mazo Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 34111 Mazo Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

