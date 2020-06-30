34111 Mazo Drive.

Amenities

This beautiful open concept Cape Cod home was remodeled in 2017. The large kitchen has been updated with quartz counter tops, dark wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Large family room and kitchen area that is open, light and bright. Downstairs guest bedroom with en-suite bathroom. Custom finishes include: crown molding, over-sized baseboards, recessed lighting, dual-pane windows, lush carpeting and tile flooring that looks like wood. Ceiling fans throughout the home and LED lights. The formal dining room has dramatic coffered ceilings. The master bedroom has a cozy fireplace and offers an ocean view. Upstairs bonus room is large with built-in cabinets, lots of storage and french doors that lead to a balcony. This home has central air, heating and an alarm system. This beautiful property is close to Dana Point Harbor, restaurants and shops.