Last updated April 12 2020 at 7:55 AM

34111 El Encanto Avenue

34111 El Encanto Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

34111 El Encanto Avenue, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Coastal remodeled large 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment with a large balcony, front patio and direct access to a 2-car garage in the heart of the Lantern District in Dana Point. This unit was recently remodeled with an open floor plan and new driftwood laminate flooring, fireplace, gas range, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, ceiling fans, walk-in closets and recessed LED lighting. This property is centrally located to the Dana Point Lantern District, Harbor, Doheny State Beach Park and local shops and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34111 El Encanto Avenue have any available units?
34111 El Encanto Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 34111 El Encanto Avenue have?
Some of 34111 El Encanto Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34111 El Encanto Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
34111 El Encanto Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34111 El Encanto Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 34111 El Encanto Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 34111 El Encanto Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 34111 El Encanto Avenue offers parking.
Does 34111 El Encanto Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34111 El Encanto Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34111 El Encanto Avenue have a pool?
No, 34111 El Encanto Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 34111 El Encanto Avenue have accessible units?
No, 34111 El Encanto Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 34111 El Encanto Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34111 El Encanto Avenue has units with dishwashers.

