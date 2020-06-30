34111 El Encanto Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Coastal remodeled large 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment with a large balcony, front patio and direct access to a 2-car garage in the heart of the Lantern District in Dana Point. This unit was recently remodeled with an open floor plan and new driftwood laminate flooring, fireplace, gas range, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, ceiling fans, walk-in closets and recessed LED lighting. This property is centrally located to the Dana Point Lantern District, Harbor, Doheny State Beach Park and local shops and restaurants.