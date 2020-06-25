34109 Violet Lantern St

Amenities

WATER AND TRASH AND LANDSCAPE INCLUDED. Fully Remodeled Luxury Townhome Located in the heart of Dana Point/Downtown Lantern District. 2 Master Suites with Walk in Closets and 2.5 Bath. 2 Car Garage with full (2 car) Driveway + 1 additional guest shared spot with neighbors for a total of 3 spots. Front Patio Facing Pacific Coast Highway. High Vaulted Ceilings throughout home brings Openness. Beautiful Hardwood Floors. Contemporary Sleek White Kitchen with all Stainless Steel Appliances. Venetian Plaster Fireplace and Bar. Newly Installed 7.1 Home Theater Surround Sound, Smart Security Alarm, Smart Locks, Smart Heating and Air, Ring Doorbell. Culligan Water Filter System. Washer and Dryer Included - Located INSIDE/UPSTAIRS. Air Conditioning and Heating. Beautiful Views of Pacific Coast Highway. Literally Steps Away from Restaurants, Shops and Beach. Bike Ride to Strands Beach - Salt Creek Beach - Dana Point Harbor - Ritz Carlton Monarch Beach and Laguna Beach!!

