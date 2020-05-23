All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:36 PM

34102 El Encanto Avenue

34102 El Encanto Avenue · (714) 501-2218
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

34102 El Encanto Avenue, Dana Point, CA 92629

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit B · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED and PRIVATE LAUNDRY SERVICE with brand new washer and dryer! Light and bright one bedroom back unit apartment in the desirable Lantern District is now available. Enjoy your own private entrance with no shared walls. Extra large bedroom with custom closet built-ins, a generous full bath, and full size refrigerator included in the amazing versatile kitchen. Pleasant balcony off the living area is sure to be enjoyed taking in the salty ocean breeze and a quiet spot to relax on those warm sunny days! Another bonus ... your own one-car attached garage PLUS another driveway parking space ... a rarity in this neighborhood! Just a short stroll to your favorite restaurants, shops, harbor, beaches and all that Dana point has to offer. Everything your heart desires is offered here in this lovely downtown Dana Point apartment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34102 El Encanto Avenue have any available units?
34102 El Encanto Avenue has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 34102 El Encanto Avenue have?
Some of 34102 El Encanto Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34102 El Encanto Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
34102 El Encanto Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34102 El Encanto Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 34102 El Encanto Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 34102 El Encanto Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 34102 El Encanto Avenue does offer parking.
Does 34102 El Encanto Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34102 El Encanto Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34102 El Encanto Avenue have a pool?
No, 34102 El Encanto Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 34102 El Encanto Avenue have accessible units?
No, 34102 El Encanto Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 34102 El Encanto Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34102 El Encanto Avenue has units with dishwashers.
