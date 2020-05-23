34102 El Encanto Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED and PRIVATE LAUNDRY SERVICE with brand new washer and dryer! Light and bright one bedroom back unit apartment in the desirable Lantern District is now available. Enjoy your own private entrance with no shared walls. Extra large bedroom with custom closet built-ins, a generous full bath, and full size refrigerator included in the amazing versatile kitchen. Pleasant balcony off the living area is sure to be enjoyed taking in the salty ocean breeze and a quiet spot to relax on those warm sunny days! Another bonus ... your own one-car attached garage PLUS another driveway parking space ... a rarity in this neighborhood! Just a short stroll to your favorite restaurants, shops, harbor, beaches and all that Dana point has to offer. Everything your heart desires is offered here in this lovely downtown Dana Point apartment!