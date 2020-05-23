34092 Aurelio Drive

Amenities

Move right in to this stunning trophy home nestled in what is now considered the hottest seaside community in Southern California -- The Lantern District! Perched above Dana Point Harbor this romantic beach home has been almost completely remodeled from top to bottom and is in pristine condition. Gorgeous island kitchen boasting granite counters, new cabinetry, back splash, recessed lighting and stainless steel appliances. Spacious upstairs family room with real hardwood floors, crown molding and recessed lighting. Feel the ocean breeze from the large balcony ideal for entertaining guests or just relaxing with a glass of your favorite wine. Master bedroom and one of the secondary bedrooms is located upstairs along with duel vanity and beautifully remodeled bathroom with bathtub. The wood floors extend throughout the downstairs, in addition to one bedroom plus a large bonus area that can be used as a home office, another bedroom or spacious entertainment center. Remodeled full bath is also on the first floor along with the laundry room. Too many upgrades to list here, must see to believe. All this and is walking distance to Dana Point Harbor, the currently under construction Town Center and Doheny Beach. Convenient proximity to Ritz Carlton, Monarch Beach luxury resorts, Strand at Headlands, and Salt Creek Beach, shops and restaurants. Washer/Dryer and fridge included.