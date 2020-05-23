All apartments in Dana Point
34092 Aurelio Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

34092 Aurelio Drive

34092 Aurelio Drive · No Longer Available
Location

34092 Aurelio Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Move right in to this stunning trophy home nestled in what is now considered the hottest seaside community in Southern California -- The Lantern District! Perched above Dana Point Harbor this romantic beach home has been almost completely remodeled from top to bottom and is in pristine condition. Gorgeous island kitchen boasting granite counters, new cabinetry, back splash, recessed lighting and stainless steel appliances. Spacious upstairs family room with real hardwood floors, crown molding and recessed lighting. Feel the ocean breeze from the large balcony ideal for entertaining guests or just relaxing with a glass of your favorite wine. Master bedroom and one of the secondary bedrooms is located upstairs along with duel vanity and beautifully remodeled bathroom with bathtub. The wood floors extend throughout the downstairs, in addition to one bedroom plus a large bonus area that can be used as a home office, another bedroom or spacious entertainment center. Remodeled full bath is also on the first floor along with the laundry room. Too many upgrades to list here, must see to believe. All this and is walking distance to Dana Point Harbor, the currently under construction Town Center and Doheny Beach. Convenient proximity to Ritz Carlton, Monarch Beach luxury resorts, Strand at Headlands, and Salt Creek Beach, shops and restaurants. Washer/Dryer and fridge included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34092 Aurelio Drive have any available units?
34092 Aurelio Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 34092 Aurelio Drive have?
Some of 34092 Aurelio Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34092 Aurelio Drive currently offering any rent specials?
34092 Aurelio Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34092 Aurelio Drive pet-friendly?
No, 34092 Aurelio Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 34092 Aurelio Drive offer parking?
Yes, 34092 Aurelio Drive does offer parking.
Does 34092 Aurelio Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34092 Aurelio Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34092 Aurelio Drive have a pool?
No, 34092 Aurelio Drive does not have a pool.
Does 34092 Aurelio Drive have accessible units?
No, 34092 Aurelio Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 34092 Aurelio Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 34092 Aurelio Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
