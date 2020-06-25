All apartments in Dana Point
34091 Calle La Primavera

34091 Calle La Primavera · No Longer Available
Location

34091 Calle La Primavera, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Breathtaking ocean views of the beach, white water, San Clemente Pier, and city lights. You will not be disappointed. Beautifully
upgraded, this two-story townhome, consisting of 2 units side by side, and is located on a premier street with multi-milliondollar
homes! Enjoy cooking in this gourmet kitchen with granite and stainless-steel appliances all while looking out at the
spectacular sparkling Pacific Ocean. . Pull out drawers, lazy Susan, low maintenance ceramic tile throughout. Resort like
bathrooms with travertine shower plus double sink granite vanities in both bathrooms. Main floor has two ocean view
bedrooms, laundry room and 2nd bath. Second story has master bedroom, kitchen, living and dining room with spectacular
ocean, coastline and city lights view. Both floors have an outstanding ocean view. Living room is pre-wired for flat screen TV
above fireplace. Master bedroom has two walk-in closets. Separate private laundry room with laundry tub. Spacious garage with
2 spots and plenty of storage space. Garage has private staircase to unit. Conveniently located close to restaurants, Dana Point
Harbor, freeways and shopping! Hurry! This one won't last!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34091 Calle La Primavera have any available units?
34091 Calle La Primavera doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 34091 Calle La Primavera have?
Some of 34091 Calle La Primavera's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34091 Calle La Primavera currently offering any rent specials?
34091 Calle La Primavera is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34091 Calle La Primavera pet-friendly?
No, 34091 Calle La Primavera is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 34091 Calle La Primavera offer parking?
Yes, 34091 Calle La Primavera offers parking.
Does 34091 Calle La Primavera have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34091 Calle La Primavera does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34091 Calle La Primavera have a pool?
No, 34091 Calle La Primavera does not have a pool.
Does 34091 Calle La Primavera have accessible units?
No, 34091 Calle La Primavera does not have accessible units.
Does 34091 Calle La Primavera have units with dishwashers?
No, 34091 Calle La Primavera does not have units with dishwashers.
