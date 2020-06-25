34091 Calle La Primavera

Amenities
Breathtaking ocean views of the beach, white water, San Clemente Pier, and city lights. You will not be disappointed. Beautifully
upgraded, this two-story townhome, consisting of 2 units side by side, and is located on a premier street with multi-milliondollar
homes! Enjoy cooking in this gourmet kitchen with granite and stainless-steel appliances all while looking out at the
spectacular sparkling Pacific Ocean. . Pull out drawers, lazy Susan, low maintenance ceramic tile throughout. Resort like
bathrooms with travertine shower plus double sink granite vanities in both bathrooms. Main floor has two ocean view
bedrooms, laundry room and 2nd bath. Second story has master bedroom, kitchen, living and dining room with spectacular
ocean, coastline and city lights view. Both floors have an outstanding ocean view. Living room is pre-wired for flat screen TV
above fireplace. Master bedroom has two walk-in closets. Separate private laundry room with laundry tub. Spacious garage with
2 spots and plenty of storage space. Garage has private staircase to unit. Conveniently located close to restaurants, Dana Point
Harbor, freeways and shopping! Hurry! This one won't last!!