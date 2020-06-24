All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

34054 Mazo Dr

34054 Mazo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

34054 Mazo Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
We are offering a lovely 2 Bedroom Apartment for rent starting APRIL 1. This in-house apartment is within a short walk to the beach. This apartment is very private, 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms within a split-level 2-family house. Large walk in closets. The kitchen has been nicely upgraded with a full sized refrigerator; dining room and large living room are spacious. Large open living room with fireplace; adjoining dining area. Master bedroom includes a large walk-in closet and has its own balcony. Its adjacent bathroom has a shower. Second bedroom has a large closet and plenty of room. Second bathroom is located right next to second bedroom which comes with a bath-tub. This apartment also comes with its own private interior laundry room equipped with full size washer & dryer. Hook-ups are available as well. There is additional locked storage area available and one car attached garage. Extremely wide driveway guarantees ample parking for two vehicles. Front of house features a large covered patio area that is always cool and inviting during the summer months. Real safe area to live in. Walk to the beach, shops, restaurants, and harbor. There is a 15 minute walk to Doheney Beach and Dana Point Harbor. This is within a safe neighborhood with excellent schools. If you would like to see it or hear more about it, please call me.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34054 Mazo Dr have any available units?
34054 Mazo Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 34054 Mazo Dr have?
Some of 34054 Mazo Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34054 Mazo Dr currently offering any rent specials?
34054 Mazo Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34054 Mazo Dr pet-friendly?
No, 34054 Mazo Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 34054 Mazo Dr offer parking?
Yes, 34054 Mazo Dr offers parking.
Does 34054 Mazo Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34054 Mazo Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34054 Mazo Dr have a pool?
No, 34054 Mazo Dr does not have a pool.
Does 34054 Mazo Dr have accessible units?
No, 34054 Mazo Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 34054 Mazo Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 34054 Mazo Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
