34054 Mazo Dr

We are offering a lovely 2 Bedroom Apartment for rent starting APRIL 1. This in-house apartment is within a short walk to the beach. This apartment is very private, 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms within a split-level 2-family house. Large walk in closets. The kitchen has been nicely upgraded with a full sized refrigerator; dining room and large living room are spacious. Large open living room with fireplace; adjoining dining area. Master bedroom includes a large walk-in closet and has its own balcony. Its adjacent bathroom has a shower. Second bedroom has a large closet and plenty of room. Second bathroom is located right next to second bedroom which comes with a bath-tub. This apartment also comes with its own private interior laundry room equipped with full size washer & dryer. Hook-ups are available as well. There is additional locked storage area available and one car attached garage. Extremely wide driveway guarantees ample parking for two vehicles. Front of house features a large covered patio area that is always cool and inviting during the summer months. Real safe area to live in. Walk to the beach, shops, restaurants, and harbor. There is a 15 minute walk to Doheney Beach and Dana Point Harbor. This is within a safe neighborhood with excellent schools. If you would like to see it or hear more about it, please call me.