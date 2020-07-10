34041 Formosa Drive

Amenities

Sunrise every morning, sunset every night! You chose Southern California for a reason, and this 3 bedroom, 3 bath OCEAN VIEW home is it! This open floor plan house is in a prime location, close to the Dana Point Harbor, and the proposed new Downtown Dana Point. Nothing else in Lantern Village compares! Gourmet kitchen with concrete counter tops, dark wood cabinets, and quality stainless steel appliances. The first floor features a master suite with high ceilings, private balcony, and gas fireplace. Two additional bedrooms on the first level as well. The living area includes an open floor plan with gorgeous hard wood floors, fireplace, and ocean views! The rooftop deck has incredible white water views. There is no better way to end your day than this incredible ocean view sunset from your rooftop deck. With a fenced in backyard,patio, and deck, this house is perfect for entertaining. There is a really big Ocean View dog park at the end of the street! Your California dream home awaits, so call today!