All apartments in Dana Point
Find more places like 34041 Formosa Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
34041 Formosa Drive
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:58 AM

34041 Formosa Drive

34041 Formosa Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dana Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

34041 Formosa Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
dog park
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
Sunrise every morning, sunset every night! You chose Southern California for a reason, and this 3 bedroom, 3 bath OCEAN VIEW home is it! This open floor plan house is in a prime location, close to the Dana Point Harbor, and the proposed new Downtown Dana Point. Nothing else in Lantern Village compares! Gourmet kitchen with concrete counter tops, dark wood cabinets, and quality stainless steel appliances. The first floor features a master suite with high ceilings, private balcony, and gas fireplace. Two additional bedrooms on the first level as well. The living area includes an open floor plan with gorgeous hard wood floors, fireplace, and ocean views! The rooftop deck has incredible white water views. There is no better way to end your day than this incredible ocean view sunset from your rooftop deck. With a fenced in backyard,patio, and deck, this house is perfect for entertaining. There is a really big Ocean View dog park at the end of the street! Your California dream home awaits, so call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34041 Formosa Drive have any available units?
34041 Formosa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 34041 Formosa Drive have?
Some of 34041 Formosa Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34041 Formosa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
34041 Formosa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34041 Formosa Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 34041 Formosa Drive is pet friendly.
Does 34041 Formosa Drive offer parking?
No, 34041 Formosa Drive does not offer parking.
Does 34041 Formosa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34041 Formosa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34041 Formosa Drive have a pool?
No, 34041 Formosa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 34041 Formosa Drive have accessible units?
No, 34041 Formosa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 34041 Formosa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 34041 Formosa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton
Dana Point, CA 92629
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St
Dana Point, CA 92629
Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy
Dana Point, CA 92629

Similar Pages

Dana Point 1 BedroomsDana Point 2 Bedrooms
Dana Point Apartments with GymDana Point Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Dana Point Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego