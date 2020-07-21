All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:33 AM

34038 Selva Road

34038 Selva Road · No Longer Available
Location

34038 Selva Road, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
Live where others vacation! Light and bright 2 bedroom 2 bathroom upper level condo with partial ocean view, across the street from the beautiful Strands and Salt Creek Beach. Recent renovations include: new paint, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances and laminate wood flooring throughout. The master bedroom features vaulted ceilings, an en-suite bathroom and large deck. A secondary bedroom with vaulted ceilings and access to one of two decks, assigned parking spot, and a full-size washer and dryer are just some of the features you won't want to miss. Amenities at Niguel Beach Terrace include: pool and spa, ample parking and a clubhouse. Don't miss it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34038 Selva Road have any available units?
34038 Selva Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 34038 Selva Road have?
Some of 34038 Selva Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34038 Selva Road currently offering any rent specials?
34038 Selva Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34038 Selva Road pet-friendly?
No, 34038 Selva Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 34038 Selva Road offer parking?
Yes, 34038 Selva Road offers parking.
Does 34038 Selva Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34038 Selva Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34038 Selva Road have a pool?
Yes, 34038 Selva Road has a pool.
Does 34038 Selva Road have accessible units?
No, 34038 Selva Road does not have accessible units.
Does 34038 Selva Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34038 Selva Road has units with dishwashers.
