34038 Selva Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool hot tub

Live where others vacation! Light and bright 2 bedroom 2 bathroom upper level condo with partial ocean view, across the street from the beautiful Strands and Salt Creek Beach. Recent renovations include: new paint, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances and laminate wood flooring throughout. The master bedroom features vaulted ceilings, an en-suite bathroom and large deck. A secondary bedroom with vaulted ceilings and access to one of two decks, assigned parking spot, and a full-size washer and dryer are just some of the features you won't want to miss. Amenities at Niguel Beach Terrace include: pool and spa, ample parking and a clubhouse. Don't miss it!