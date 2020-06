Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable two bedroom, one bath upper unit in the heart of Dana Point! Patio off the front door. One car garage as well as parking space in front of garage. Community laundry for only three units. Unit is vacant and easy to show (see remarks) and at this price and location it won't last long!