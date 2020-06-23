34032 Amber Lantern

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated coffee bar fireplace bbq/grill furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar bbq/grill

The most adorable beach cottage you will ever see! Completely remodeled and beautifyl. Fully furnished with all brand new and upscale pieces. Luxurious linens and towels, also brand new. King bed in 1st bedroom and 2nd bedroom has twins. Cozy fireplace. Kitchen outfitted for the truly discerning taste. Very private fully fenced front yard with outdoor patios front and back. Perfect for entertaining a BBQ's. Walk 1 block down to PCH where you will find all new restaurants, shopping and coffee shops. Walk 2 blocks to the bluff trail that takes you down thru Heritage Park to Dana Point Harbor, Marina and Doheny beach. Owners prefer 1 month minimum but will consider options.