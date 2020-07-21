34001 El Contento Drive

Amenities
Charming single family detached residence totally upgraded featuring two bedrooms and two baths with ample closet space; one car attached garage; Living room entrance with new hardwood-like flooring and vaulted ceiling; kitchen has granite counters and backsplash, new refrigerator; laundry has new washer and dryer; updated bathrooms. Ceiling fans and a walk-in closet; Freshly painted, repiped and new fencing. Property is located on a corner lot in the heart of the Lantern District; close to Dana Point Harbor, retail and parks.