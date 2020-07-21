All apartments in Dana Point
Dana Point, CA
34001 El Contento Drive
34001 El Contento Drive

34001 El Contento Drive · No Longer Available
Location

34001 El Contento Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming single family detached residence totally upgraded featuring two bedrooms and two baths with ample closet space; one car attached garage; Living room entrance with new hardwood-like flooring and vaulted ceiling; kitchen has granite counters and backsplash, new refrigerator; laundry has new washer and dryer; updated bathrooms. Ceiling fans and a walk-in closet; Freshly painted, repiped and new fencing. Property is located on a corner lot in the heart of the Lantern District; close to Dana Point Harbor, retail and parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34001 El Contento Drive have any available units?
34001 El Contento Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 34001 El Contento Drive have?
Some of 34001 El Contento Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34001 El Contento Drive currently offering any rent specials?
34001 El Contento Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34001 El Contento Drive pet-friendly?
No, 34001 El Contento Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 34001 El Contento Drive offer parking?
Yes, 34001 El Contento Drive offers parking.
Does 34001 El Contento Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34001 El Contento Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34001 El Contento Drive have a pool?
No, 34001 El Contento Drive does not have a pool.
Does 34001 El Contento Drive have accessible units?
No, 34001 El Contento Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 34001 El Contento Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34001 El Contento Drive has units with dishwashers.
