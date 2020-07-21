34001 El Contento Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming single family detached residence totally upgraded featuring two bedrooms and two baths with ample closet space; one car attached garage; Living room entrance with new hardwood-like flooring and vaulted ceiling; kitchen has granite counters and backsplash, new refrigerator; laundry has new washer and dryer; updated bathrooms. Ceiling fans and a walk-in closet; Freshly painted, repiped and new fencing. Property is located on a corner lot in the heart of the Lantern District; close to Dana Point Harbor, retail and parks.