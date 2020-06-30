33971 Manta Court

Amenities

Welcome home to this completely renovated 1-story patio home with 2 bedrooms plus den, 2 bathrooms, and living room/great room with fireplace. Colors are neutral throughout the property which includes distressed hardwood floors, travertine tile and lots of windows to view the spacious backyard ideal for indoor/outdoor entertaining. There is a tremendous amount of storage space. The patio home also features an inside laundry facility, a gated front courtyard patio, great entertainer's backyard and a 2-car garage. Located in the gated community of Niguel Shores, you can enjoy amenities including community private beach access, a beach bluff park, club house with outside fireplace, junior Olympic-size pool, a large spa, tennis courts, multiple sport courts, playground, and a park with BBQ’s. Enjoy the beach lifestyle all year long in this amazingly beautiful place to live. Niguel Shores is located near the Dana Point Harbor, the Ritz Carlton Hotel, The Links Golf Course. It is only 2 short blocks to Strands Beach and just minutes to Laguna Beach.