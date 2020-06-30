All apartments in Dana Point
33971 Manta Court

33971 Manta Court · No Longer Available
Location

33971 Manta Court, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Welcome home to this completely renovated 1-story patio home with 2 bedrooms plus den, 2 bathrooms, and living room/great room with fireplace. Colors are neutral throughout the property which includes distressed hardwood floors, travertine tile and lots of windows to view the spacious backyard ideal for indoor/outdoor entertaining. There is a tremendous amount of storage space. The patio home also features an inside laundry facility, a gated front courtyard patio, great entertainer's backyard and a 2-car garage. Located in the gated community of Niguel Shores, you can enjoy amenities including community private beach access, a beach bluff park, club house with outside fireplace, junior Olympic-size pool, a large spa, tennis courts, multiple sport courts, playground, and a park with BBQ’s. Enjoy the beach lifestyle all year long in this amazingly beautiful place to live. Niguel Shores is located near the Dana Point Harbor, the Ritz Carlton Hotel, The Links Golf Course. It is only 2 short blocks to Strands Beach and just minutes to Laguna Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33971 Manta Court have any available units?
33971 Manta Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 33971 Manta Court have?
Some of 33971 Manta Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33971 Manta Court currently offering any rent specials?
33971 Manta Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33971 Manta Court pet-friendly?
No, 33971 Manta Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 33971 Manta Court offer parking?
Yes, 33971 Manta Court offers parking.
Does 33971 Manta Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33971 Manta Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33971 Manta Court have a pool?
Yes, 33971 Manta Court has a pool.
Does 33971 Manta Court have accessible units?
No, 33971 Manta Court does not have accessible units.
Does 33971 Manta Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33971 Manta Court has units with dishwashers.
