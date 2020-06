Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage tennis court

This light and bright completely remodeled, single level beach cottage is truly a designers dream. In the amazing gated community of Cape Cove in Monarch Beach, across the street from the famed Strands Beach and a short distance to the Dana Point Harbor. Fully furnished and equipped to be enjoyed immediately. Great open floor plan with beautiful french doors opening to a private rear yard with built-in BBQ, market lights and al-fresco dinning. Two car garage with additional parking in driveway and street. Community includes two private tennis courts. 2 Bedrooms and 2 two bathrooms all of which are remodeled and professionally designed. Bring your most discerning clients as you won't find a nicer rental on the market!