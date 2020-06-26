All apartments in Dana Point
33942 Amber Lantern Street

Location

33942 Amber Lantern Street, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great home 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom with 1 car garage and 1 car space located in the Lantern District area. Has a balcony with no one below you. Very quiet. Two bedrooms with one as a master. Kitchen has been remodeled with granite countertops, wood laminate floors in the living room, dining room, hallway, bedrooms, and bathrooms. Comes with 1 car garage and 1 parking space. Laundry on the premises. Pets small dog. Cool ocean breezes from the private balcony and has peek a boo ocean view. Walking distance to the harbor, beach, many restaurants, and shopping. World class beaches in Southern California.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33942 Amber Lantern Street have any available units?
33942 Amber Lantern Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 33942 Amber Lantern Street have?
Some of 33942 Amber Lantern Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33942 Amber Lantern Street currently offering any rent specials?
33942 Amber Lantern Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33942 Amber Lantern Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 33942 Amber Lantern Street is pet friendly.
Does 33942 Amber Lantern Street offer parking?
Yes, 33942 Amber Lantern Street offers parking.
Does 33942 Amber Lantern Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33942 Amber Lantern Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33942 Amber Lantern Street have a pool?
No, 33942 Amber Lantern Street does not have a pool.
Does 33942 Amber Lantern Street have accessible units?
No, 33942 Amber Lantern Street does not have accessible units.
Does 33942 Amber Lantern Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 33942 Amber Lantern Street does not have units with dishwashers.
