33942 Amber Lantern Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Great home 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom with 1 car garage and 1 car space located in the Lantern District area. Has a balcony with no one below you. Very quiet. Two bedrooms with one as a master. Kitchen has been remodeled with granite countertops, wood laminate floors in the living room, dining room, hallway, bedrooms, and bathrooms. Comes with 1 car garage and 1 parking space. Laundry on the premises. Pets small dog. Cool ocean breezes from the private balcony and has peek a boo ocean view. Walking distance to the harbor, beach, many restaurants, and shopping. World class beaches in Southern California.