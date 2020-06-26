All apartments in Dana Point
Find more places like 33925 Manta Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
33925 Manta Court
Last updated April 11 2020 at 5:54 PM

33925 Manta Court

33925 Manta Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dana Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

33925 Manta Court, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Re-imagined ocean view beach close escape in the gated enclave of Niguel Shores! Sweeping panoramic ocean views, including Catalina Island and the coast to Palos Verdes with an expansive ocean view patio this elegantly appointed town home is a premium getaway opportunity that should not be missed! From the gated entry courtyard step into a light, bright and open living space which includes fully appointed living and dining rooms and a gorgeous entertainer’s chef’s kitchen all with stunning ocean views! Anchored by a large center island the kitchen features all new everything! Cabinetry, counters, back splash, stainless steel appliances and an abundance of prep and storage space all look as if clipped out of a magazine! A guest bedroom, full bath and laundry room complete the lower level. Upstairs is a landing work space that leads into the breathtaking master where there is great light from forever ocean view windows. A dual sink vanity, an oversized shower and private water closet complete the spa-like ocean view bath. Adjacent is a room-sized closet with fantastic built-ins. An ensuite guest bedroom completes the upper level. A 2 car garage and driveway complete the residence which is located in Niguel Shores and just minutes from Dana Point Harbor, Downtown Dana Point, world class resorts, surfing beaches, bike trails and more! Laguna Beach and San Clemente are also not far!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33925 Manta Court have any available units?
33925 Manta Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 33925 Manta Court have?
Some of 33925 Manta Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33925 Manta Court currently offering any rent specials?
33925 Manta Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33925 Manta Court pet-friendly?
No, 33925 Manta Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 33925 Manta Court offer parking?
Yes, 33925 Manta Court offers parking.
Does 33925 Manta Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33925 Manta Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33925 Manta Court have a pool?
No, 33925 Manta Court does not have a pool.
Does 33925 Manta Court have accessible units?
No, 33925 Manta Court does not have accessible units.
Does 33925 Manta Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33925 Manta Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton
Dana Point, CA 92629
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St
Dana Point, CA 92629
Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy
Dana Point, CA 92629

Similar Pages

Dana Point 1 BedroomsDana Point 2 Bedrooms
Dana Point Apartments with ParkingDana Point Pet Friendly Places
Dana Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego