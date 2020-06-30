All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated January 26 2020 at 10:26 AM

33912 Copper Lantern Street

33912 Copper Lantern Street · No Longer Available
Location

33912 Copper Lantern Street, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This view home has just been upgraded, new carpeting, interior freshly painted, granite counters and almost all appliances
have been upgraded. The large living room has vaulted ceilings, offers city views, a fire place and direct access to the spacious front deck. Unit B is the top floor - there are terrific views from most rooms of the house. Each spacious bedroom has its own full bath and there is a 2 car
garage (with laundry) and driveway space providing off-street parking. All tenants there have access to a common not fenced yard
space. The views are of the ocean and city lights. The front deck is perfect to relax with morning coffee or evening entertaining with
sunset views. This quiet location is perfect offering easy access to down town Dana Point shopping and restaurants, the Harbor,
Doheny Beach, bike paths and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33912 Copper Lantern Street have any available units?
33912 Copper Lantern Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 33912 Copper Lantern Street have?
Some of 33912 Copper Lantern Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33912 Copper Lantern Street currently offering any rent specials?
33912 Copper Lantern Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33912 Copper Lantern Street pet-friendly?
No, 33912 Copper Lantern Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 33912 Copper Lantern Street offer parking?
Yes, 33912 Copper Lantern Street offers parking.
Does 33912 Copper Lantern Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33912 Copper Lantern Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33912 Copper Lantern Street have a pool?
No, 33912 Copper Lantern Street does not have a pool.
Does 33912 Copper Lantern Street have accessible units?
No, 33912 Copper Lantern Street does not have accessible units.
Does 33912 Copper Lantern Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33912 Copper Lantern Street has units with dishwashers.

