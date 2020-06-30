33912 Copper Lantern Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This view home has just been upgraded, new carpeting, interior freshly painted, granite counters and almost all appliances

have been upgraded. The large living room has vaulted ceilings, offers city views, a fire place and direct access to the spacious front deck. Unit B is the top floor - there are terrific views from most rooms of the house. Each spacious bedroom has its own full bath and there is a 2 car

garage (with laundry) and driveway space providing off-street parking. All tenants there have access to a common not fenced yard

space. The views are of the ocean and city lights. The front deck is perfect to relax with morning coffee or evening entertaining with

sunset views. This quiet location is perfect offering easy access to down town Dana Point shopping and restaurants, the Harbor,

Doheny Beach, bike paths and more.