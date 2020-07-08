All apartments in Dana Point
Find more places like 33881 Calle La Primavera.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
33881 Calle La Primavera
Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:35 PM

33881 Calle La Primavera

33881 Calle La Primavera · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dana Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

33881 Calle La Primavera, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms - Gorgeous Dana Point townhome with an ocean view from all three balconies! This home feels like a detached house, boasting a spacious master bedroom on the top floor, where you can enjoy watching sailboats on the water. Brand new carpet throughout all the bedrooms, and solid Brazilian hardwood floors in the family room, living room, dining area, and kitchen. The large family room is fully equipped with a wet bar and wine closet, creating a perfect space to entertain. When it's time to relax, step out onto any of the three balconies for some ocean breeze, a view of the water, and the serene private greenbelt behind the house. Across the street from a huge Church, you will have access to the Church grassy areas and trails for walks with full panoramic coastal views. 5 minute drive from Strand Beach, Salt Creek Beach, Doheny Beach, and Dana Point Harbor. Also 5 minute drive from the brand new, Del Prado Lantern District, where you can enjoy art, entertainment, and fine dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33881 Calle La Primavera have any available units?
33881 Calle La Primavera doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 33881 Calle La Primavera have?
Some of 33881 Calle La Primavera's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33881 Calle La Primavera currently offering any rent specials?
33881 Calle La Primavera is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33881 Calle La Primavera pet-friendly?
No, 33881 Calle La Primavera is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 33881 Calle La Primavera offer parking?
Yes, 33881 Calle La Primavera offers parking.
Does 33881 Calle La Primavera have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33881 Calle La Primavera does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33881 Calle La Primavera have a pool?
No, 33881 Calle La Primavera does not have a pool.
Does 33881 Calle La Primavera have accessible units?
No, 33881 Calle La Primavera does not have accessible units.
Does 33881 Calle La Primavera have units with dishwashers?
No, 33881 Calle La Primavera does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy
Dana Point, CA 92629
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St
Dana Point, CA 92629
Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton
Dana Point, CA 92629

Similar Pages

Dana Point 1 BedroomsDana Point 2 Bedrooms
Dana Point Apartments with ParkingDana Point Pet Friendly Places
Dana Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego