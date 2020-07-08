33881 Calle La Primavera

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms - Gorgeous Dana Point townhome with an ocean view from all three balconies! This home feels like a detached house, boasting a spacious master bedroom on the top floor, where you can enjoy watching sailboats on the water. Brand new carpet throughout all the bedrooms, and solid Brazilian hardwood floors in the family room, living room, dining area, and kitchen. The large family room is fully equipped with a wet bar and wine closet, creating a perfect space to entertain. When it's time to relax, step out onto any of the three balconies for some ocean breeze, a view of the water, and the serene private greenbelt behind the house. Across the street from a huge Church, you will have access to the Church grassy areas and trails for walks with full panoramic coastal views. 5 minute drive from Strand Beach, Salt Creek Beach, Doheny Beach, and Dana Point Harbor. Also 5 minute drive from the brand new, Del Prado Lantern District, where you can enjoy art, entertainment, and fine dining.