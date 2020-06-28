33865 Pequito Drive

Amenities

Poised high above Dana Point Harbor, overlooking the Pacific Ocean and Doheny Beach appears this vibrant, coastal masterpiece with ocean and white water views! Freshly renovated throughout! Newly remodeled kitchen offers attractive quartz counter tops, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, brand new lighting fixtures and a chic tile back-splash. The expansive and private master bedroom with ensuite dominates the second floor while boasting stunning ocean views and private balcony. Just above the master bedroom is a roof-top deck that optimizes the outside living space to capture the views of the ocean while providing the perfect location to entertain or relax. The first floor offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, gorgeous porcelain floors, plantation shutters and recessed lighting. Huge backyard that is nicely landscaped offering its own built-in BBQ. Enjoy the coastal lifestyle in the trending destination city of Dana Point with walkability to its famous harbor and beaches. You can dine & shop at all of the new hot spots in the Lantern District. Convenient proximity to the Strand at Headlands, Salt Creek Beach, Ritz Carlton and Monarch Beach Luxury Resorts! No expense has been spared. Hurry this one won't last!