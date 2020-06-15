33855 Manta Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse courtyard playground pool racquetball court bbq/grill tennis court volleyball court

Pack your suitcases and move right in! This gorgeous, OCEAN VIEW home in the exclusive gated community of Niguel Shores. Niguel Shores is a gated, oceanfront community offering resort-style living. Amenities include an Olympic size swimming pool, jacuzzi, barbeque and clubhouse area, playground, basketball, 4 tennis courts, sand volleyball, racquetball, private park with an ocean view and private beach access to Strands Beach. You are only a few minutes from the famous Dana Point Harbor for sailing, fishing, kayaking, and paddleboarding. 3 miles to Laguna Beach where you can enjoy art galleries, fine dining, and gorgeous turquoise coves. You are just a short distance to the world-class resorts Monarch Beach Resort, Montage, and Ritz Carlton.



This single-family home features upgrades such as marble and wood floors, automatic blinds, wet bar, fireplace, stainless steel KitchenAid appliances, granite, glass cabinets, and built-in desk area. One of the second bedrooms has an ocean view. Private courtyard for entertaining guests, or have a glass of wine on the back patio and watch the sunset behind Catalina Island. Will consider a pet. The owner prefers long term furnished but may consider short term. The owner may also consider unfurnished for longer-term leases if the tenant covers moving expenses and storage. Inquire with Cynthia Ayers at #949-494-0490. More photos/details online at www.LagunaCoastRealEstate.com