All apartments in Dana Point
Find more places like 33855 Manta Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
33855 Manta Court
Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:58 AM

33855 Manta Court

33855 Manta Court · (949) 494-0490
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dana Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

33855 Manta Court, Dana Point, CA 92629

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1525 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
playground
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
tennis court
volleyball court
Pack your suitcases and move right in! This gorgeous, OCEAN VIEW home in the exclusive gated community of Niguel Shores. Niguel Shores is a gated, oceanfront community offering resort-style living. Amenities include an Olympic size swimming pool, jacuzzi, barbeque and clubhouse area, playground, basketball, 4 tennis courts, sand volleyball, racquetball, private park with an ocean view and private beach access to Strands Beach. You are only a few minutes from the famous Dana Point Harbor for sailing, fishing, kayaking, and paddleboarding. 3 miles to Laguna Beach where you can enjoy art galleries, fine dining, and gorgeous turquoise coves. You are just a short distance to the world-class resorts Monarch Beach Resort, Montage, and Ritz Carlton.

This single-family home features upgrades such as marble and wood floors, automatic blinds, wet bar, fireplace, stainless steel KitchenAid appliances, granite, glass cabinets, and built-in desk area. One of the second bedrooms has an ocean view. Private courtyard for entertaining guests, or have a glass of wine on the back patio and watch the sunset behind Catalina Island. Will consider a pet. The owner prefers long term furnished but may consider short term. The owner may also consider unfurnished for longer-term leases if the tenant covers moving expenses and storage. Inquire with Cynthia Ayers at #949-494-0490. More photos/details online at www.LagunaCoastRealEstate.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33855 Manta Court have any available units?
33855 Manta Court has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 33855 Manta Court have?
Some of 33855 Manta Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33855 Manta Court currently offering any rent specials?
33855 Manta Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33855 Manta Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 33855 Manta Court is pet friendly.
Does 33855 Manta Court offer parking?
No, 33855 Manta Court does not offer parking.
Does 33855 Manta Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33855 Manta Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33855 Manta Court have a pool?
Yes, 33855 Manta Court has a pool.
Does 33855 Manta Court have accessible units?
No, 33855 Manta Court does not have accessible units.
Does 33855 Manta Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 33855 Manta Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 33855 Manta Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy
Dana Point, CA 92629
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St
Dana Point, CA 92629
Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton
Dana Point, CA 92629

Similar Pages

Dana Point 1 BedroomsDana Point 2 Bedrooms
Dana Point Apartments with ParkingDana Point Pet Friendly Places
Dana Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity