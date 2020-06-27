All apartments in Dana Point
33851 Robles Drive

33851 Robles Drive
Location

33851 Robles Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Location and opportunity to live in the revitalized Dana Point Lantern District. Beautiful remodeled and upgraded 3 bedroom 2 full baths remodeled duplex in amazing location featuring two spacious bedrooms on upper level of duplex and two full baths including two baths with showers. Nice sized dining area and an extremely large living room with a gorgeous stone fireplace.Kitchen with new dishwasher, garbage disposal and stove and refrigerator, backyard This unit includes a 2 single garages, laundry hook ups and large balcony. Walk to Harbor, Easy access to PCH, San Clemente and 5 Fwy. Great value for Space!This one is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33851 Robles Drive have any available units?
33851 Robles Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 33851 Robles Drive have?
Some of 33851 Robles Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33851 Robles Drive currently offering any rent specials?
33851 Robles Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33851 Robles Drive pet-friendly?
No, 33851 Robles Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 33851 Robles Drive offer parking?
Yes, 33851 Robles Drive offers parking.
Does 33851 Robles Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33851 Robles Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33851 Robles Drive have a pool?
No, 33851 Robles Drive does not have a pool.
Does 33851 Robles Drive have accessible units?
No, 33851 Robles Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 33851 Robles Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33851 Robles Drive has units with dishwashers.
