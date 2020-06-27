33851 Robles Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great Location and opportunity to live in the revitalized Dana Point Lantern District. Beautiful remodeled and upgraded 3 bedroom 2 full baths remodeled duplex in amazing location featuring two spacious bedrooms on upper level of duplex and two full baths including two baths with showers. Nice sized dining area and an extremely large living room with a gorgeous stone fireplace.Kitchen with new dishwasher, garbage disposal and stove and refrigerator, backyard This unit includes a 2 single garages, laundry hook ups and large balcony. Walk to Harbor, Easy access to PCH, San Clemente and 5 Fwy. Great value for Space!This one is a must see!