33821 Mariana Drive Unit B

Newly remodeled ocean view unit in Dana Point's Lantern Village. Walk to shops, the beach and restaurants. Brand New Features Include: Luxury LVT Waterproof Flooring, White Shaker Cabinets, Stainless Steel Gas Range, Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Stainless Steel Dishwasher, Stainless Steel Hood Range, New Quartz Countertops Throughout, Bar Seating, Italian Porcelain Walk In Shower, New Tub, Walk In Closet, Ocean View Living Room, Ocean View Bedroom, Ocean View Kitchen, Ocean View Deck, Private 2 Car Garage. Shared Free Laundry Room W/ 1 Tenant in a 3 unit building, Brand New windows and slider, Recessed dim-able lighting throughout, New Baseboards, Newly Painted, New Heaters. Rent includes gardener, water and trash. No Pets Allowed.