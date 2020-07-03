All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated October 25 2019 at 4:08 AM

33821 Mariana Drive Unit B

33821 Mariana Drive · No Longer Available
Location

33821 Mariana Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Newly remodeled ocean view unit in Dana Point's Lantern Village. Walk to shops, the beach and restaurants. Brand New Features Include: Luxury LVT Waterproof Flooring, White Shaker Cabinets, Stainless Steel Gas Range, Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Stainless Steel Dishwasher, Stainless Steel Hood Range, New Quartz Countertops Throughout, Bar Seating, Italian Porcelain Walk In Shower, New Tub, Walk In Closet, Ocean View Living Room, Ocean View Bedroom, Ocean View Kitchen, Ocean View Deck, Private 2 Car Garage. Shared Free Laundry Room W/ 1 Tenant in a 3 unit building, Brand New windows and slider, Recessed dim-able lighting throughout, New Baseboards, Newly Painted, New Heaters. Rent includes gardener, water and trash. No Pets Allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33821 Mariana Drive Unit B have any available units?
33821 Mariana Drive Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 33821 Mariana Drive Unit B have?
Some of 33821 Mariana Drive Unit B's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33821 Mariana Drive Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
33821 Mariana Drive Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33821 Mariana Drive Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 33821 Mariana Drive Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 33821 Mariana Drive Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 33821 Mariana Drive Unit B offers parking.
Does 33821 Mariana Drive Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33821 Mariana Drive Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33821 Mariana Drive Unit B have a pool?
No, 33821 Mariana Drive Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 33821 Mariana Drive Unit B have accessible units?
No, 33821 Mariana Drive Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 33821 Mariana Drive Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33821 Mariana Drive Unit B has units with dishwashers.

