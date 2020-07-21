33815 Copper Lantern Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath with 2 car garage home. This upstairs apartment features beautiful finishes in all areas of the home. Crown molding, paneled doors & closets, fans in all rooms, special window and door casings too! The more you look the more you will notice! The chefs kitchen is spacious and has all stainless appliances, including refrigerator surrounded by beautiful cabinetry and custom granite counter tops. You will enjoy your time here with the large front and back balconies dawning ocean views providing the perfect setting to relax and enjoy the outdoors. Close to the new Town Center in Dana Point with outstanding dining and shopping opportunities. This is a special place!