Dana Point, CA
33815 Copper Lantern Street
Last updated September 22 2019 at 7:49 PM

33815 Copper Lantern Street

33815 Copper Lantern Street · No Longer Available
Dana Point
Location

33815 Copper Lantern Street, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
refrigerator
Fantastic remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath with 2 car garage home. This upstairs apartment features beautiful finishes in all areas of the home. Crown molding, paneled doors & closets, fans in all rooms, special window and door casings too! The more you look the more you will notice! The chefs kitchen is spacious and has all stainless appliances, including refrigerator surrounded by beautiful cabinetry and custom granite counter tops. You will enjoy your time here with the large front and back balconies dawning ocean views providing the perfect setting to relax and enjoy the outdoors. Close to the new Town Center in Dana Point with outstanding dining and shopping opportunities. This is a special place!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33815 Copper Lantern Street have any available units?
33815 Copper Lantern Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 33815 Copper Lantern Street have?
Some of 33815 Copper Lantern Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33815 Copper Lantern Street currently offering any rent specials?
33815 Copper Lantern Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33815 Copper Lantern Street pet-friendly?
No, 33815 Copper Lantern Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 33815 Copper Lantern Street offer parking?
Yes, 33815 Copper Lantern Street offers parking.
Does 33815 Copper Lantern Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33815 Copper Lantern Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33815 Copper Lantern Street have a pool?
No, 33815 Copper Lantern Street does not have a pool.
Does 33815 Copper Lantern Street have accessible units?
No, 33815 Copper Lantern Street does not have accessible units.
Does 33815 Copper Lantern Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 33815 Copper Lantern Street does not have units with dishwashers.
