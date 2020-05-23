All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

33761 Windlass Drive

33761 Windlass Drive
Location

33761 Windlass Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Welcome to Niguel Shores. Peaceful single-level home located in a quiet cul-de-sac with a large adjacent greenbelt. Enjoy Ocean views from most areas of the home and all the of the amenities included with the Niguel Shores lifestyle. This home features 3 Bdrms/2 Baths and has been completely remodeled. New flooring and paint. Brand new kitchen and appliances. Exterior is done with drought tolerant landscaping and decomposed granite paths. The home features a formal living area with fireplace, a separate dining room with sliding doors to the patio and a fantastic courtyard that could be used for outdoor entertaining. The Master is located at the front of the home and has ocean views also. The two additional bedrooms are a nice size and look out at the ocean and greenbelt area. This is a wonderful gated community that offers fantastic amenities such as a beach bluff area for dining and private access to the sand. There is also tennis courts, olympic size swimming pool, sand volleyball courts and a clubhouse for gatherings and group events. Niguel Shores is the nicest little secret on the coast and once here, you will never want to leave.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33761 Windlass Drive have any available units?
33761 Windlass Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 33761 Windlass Drive have?
Some of 33761 Windlass Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33761 Windlass Drive currently offering any rent specials?
33761 Windlass Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33761 Windlass Drive pet-friendly?
No, 33761 Windlass Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 33761 Windlass Drive offer parking?
Yes, 33761 Windlass Drive does offer parking.
Does 33761 Windlass Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33761 Windlass Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33761 Windlass Drive have a pool?
Yes, 33761 Windlass Drive has a pool.
Does 33761 Windlass Drive have accessible units?
No, 33761 Windlass Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 33761 Windlass Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33761 Windlass Drive has units with dishwashers.
