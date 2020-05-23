33761 Windlass Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking pool tennis court volleyball court

Welcome to Niguel Shores. Peaceful single-level home located in a quiet cul-de-sac with a large adjacent greenbelt. Enjoy Ocean views from most areas of the home and all the of the amenities included with the Niguel Shores lifestyle. This home features 3 Bdrms/2 Baths and has been completely remodeled. New flooring and paint. Brand new kitchen and appliances. Exterior is done with drought tolerant landscaping and decomposed granite paths. The home features a formal living area with fireplace, a separate dining room with sliding doors to the patio and a fantastic courtyard that could be used for outdoor entertaining. The Master is located at the front of the home and has ocean views also. The two additional bedrooms are a nice size and look out at the ocean and greenbelt area. This is a wonderful gated community that offers fantastic amenities such as a beach bluff area for dining and private access to the sand. There is also tennis courts, olympic size swimming pool, sand volleyball courts and a clubhouse for gatherings and group events. Niguel Shores is the nicest little secret on the coast and once here, you will never want to leave.