33678 Chula Vista Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access

Wow this 180 degree ocean view home appraised at $2,130,000 on 7/11/2019.Only 4 years old and highly upgraded craftsman style home just walking distance from world famous Salt creek/Strands beach. Gourmet kitchen with top of the line appliances with built-in refrigerator and freezer and Granite counter tops throughout. Perfect backyard for hosting parties which includes a custom rock spa with waterfall complete with built-in barbecue and refrigerator. The home boasts 7 flat-screen T.V's throughout complete with surround sound. Custom pool table along with custom poker table. The home also includes an air-hockey table in the garage.Third story offers spacious rooftop deck with fireplace, barbecue, space heater built in sink and 180 degree panoramic ocean and coastline white water view. Master bedroom offers builtin closet organizers, claw foot tub and over sized shower. The home is Less than a mile from the St. Regis and World famous Salt Creek beach. 10 minutes from Laguna Beach, CA.ALL FURNITURE,POOL TABLE AND 7 TV`S INCLUDED IN LEASE.