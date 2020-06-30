33642 Halyard Drive

Amenities

Rarely on the market! Beautifully Model perfect 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home located in the prestigious Guard Gated Ocean Front Community of Niguel Shores! Home Features Private Gated Entry, Wood Flooring Throughout the Main Living Area, Completely Remodeled Kitchen with Newer Appliances, Newer Cabinetry, Recessed Lighting, Newer Designer Paint, New Epex Piping throughout, plus so much more. Spacious Living Room, Dining Room and Family Room. Sit Back, Relax and Enjoy the Fresh Ocean Breeze from Your Front Private Patio or Large Private Yard with Lush Landscaping. Association Amenities include a Junior olympic size Pool, 4 Tennis Courts, Sports Courts, Clubhouse, private access to the Bluff above The Strand Beach, and so much more. Plus walking distance to the beaches, shops, restaurants, and 5 star-resorts.