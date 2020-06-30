All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated January 17 2020 at 2:57 AM

33642 Halyard Drive

33642 Halyard Drive · No Longer Available
Location

33642 Halyard Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Rarely on the market! Beautifully Model perfect 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home located in the prestigious Guard Gated Ocean Front Community of Niguel Shores! Home Features Private Gated Entry, Wood Flooring Throughout the Main Living Area, Completely Remodeled Kitchen with Newer Appliances, Newer Cabinetry, Recessed Lighting, Newer Designer Paint, New Epex Piping throughout, plus so much more. Spacious Living Room, Dining Room and Family Room. Sit Back, Relax and Enjoy the Fresh Ocean Breeze from Your Front Private Patio or Large Private Yard with Lush Landscaping. Association Amenities include a Junior olympic size Pool, 4 Tennis Courts, Sports Courts, Clubhouse, private access to the Bluff above The Strand Beach, and so much more. Plus walking distance to the beaches, shops, restaurants, and 5 star-resorts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33642 Halyard Drive have any available units?
33642 Halyard Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 33642 Halyard Drive have?
Some of 33642 Halyard Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33642 Halyard Drive currently offering any rent specials?
33642 Halyard Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33642 Halyard Drive pet-friendly?
No, 33642 Halyard Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 33642 Halyard Drive offer parking?
No, 33642 Halyard Drive does not offer parking.
Does 33642 Halyard Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33642 Halyard Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33642 Halyard Drive have a pool?
Yes, 33642 Halyard Drive has a pool.
Does 33642 Halyard Drive have accessible units?
No, 33642 Halyard Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 33642 Halyard Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33642 Halyard Drive has units with dishwashers.

