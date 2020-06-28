All apartments in Dana Point
33641 Capstan Drive

33641 Capstan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

33641 Capstan Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
RESORT LIVING! Single Story, 3 bed, 2 bath, Located in the gated oceanfront community of Niguel Shores, this totally remodeled & expanded floor plan offers panoramic Ocean, Catalina sunset views! The California Coastal Interior makes for a relaxed & Casual vibe with high-end design features; dramatic great room, open kitchen concept with a beautiful granite slab island. The gourmet kitchen equipped with dual Sub-Zero refrigerators, Viking microwave, dishwasher, and a 6 burner gas range with dual ovens! House also has great indoor/outdoor living accesible by La Cantina doors with Restoration Hardware couches, and a contemporary fire pit! This residence also has room for 4 cars in the driveway in addition to the 2 car garage. Also has A/C.. Other features include a whole house sound system by Sonos, and direct TV. Niguel Shores includes a $3 million dollar clubhouse with Jr. Olympic size pool, spa, 4 tennis courts, sports courts, pickle ball courts, and parks, plus a Bluff top oceanfront park and parking lot with direct access to Strands beach below! Also located next to the Ritz Carlton Hotel, the newly renovated Monarch Beach Resort & Miraval Spa, amazing golf, pristine beaches and the Dana Point Harbor

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33641 Capstan Drive have any available units?
33641 Capstan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 33641 Capstan Drive have?
Some of 33641 Capstan Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33641 Capstan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
33641 Capstan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33641 Capstan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 33641 Capstan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 33641 Capstan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 33641 Capstan Drive offers parking.
Does 33641 Capstan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33641 Capstan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33641 Capstan Drive have a pool?
Yes, 33641 Capstan Drive has a pool.
Does 33641 Capstan Drive have accessible units?
No, 33641 Capstan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 33641 Capstan Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33641 Capstan Drive has units with dishwashers.
