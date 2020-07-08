33602 Holtz Hill Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Positioned behind the prestigious gated community of "Diamond Ridge Estates", this exceptional residence is poised to impress.With incredible panoramic views from every single room , city lights, and a slight Ocean view, 33602 Holtz Hill RD seamlessly blends refined luxury with comfortable and easy Southern California living.This custom home is exquisitely appointed with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, an open floor plan, formal dining room, living room with a double-side fireplace,3-car garage,large open family room with fireplace, stainless gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops,two oven, recessed lighting & plantation shutters throughout. The Master Suite features a fireplace,dual walk-in closets, Jacuzzi Spa Tub,Dual Sinks,a gracious Master bath,and unbelievable views. Masterfully designed for indoor/outdoor living, the entertaining possibilities are endless. Situated on a prime 13,631 square foot lot, the backyard is a dream come true offering privacy, tranquility,& wonderful amenities including a pool, spa, fire pit, BBQ area, and an impressive outdoor pavilion.There are two expansive wrap-around decks with incredible city light views, with stairs leading you to the outdoor pavilion. Resort-style amenities, gated community security, close proximity to the Dana Point Harbor, 3 world class Resorts, Pacific Ocean, world class shopping & dining, and beautiful beaches all are at your fingertips.Please watch 3D virtual tour it's amazing touring you through HM perfectly. Welcome Home!