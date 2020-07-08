All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:08 AM

33602 Holtz Hill Road

33602 Holtz Hill Drive · (888) 236-1943
Location

33602 Holtz Hill Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$7,300

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3625 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Positioned behind the prestigious gated community of "Diamond Ridge Estates", this exceptional residence is poised to impress.With incredible panoramic views from every single room , city lights, and a slight Ocean view, 33602 Holtz Hill RD seamlessly blends refined luxury with comfortable and easy Southern California living.This custom home is exquisitely appointed with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, an open floor plan, formal dining room, living room with a double-side fireplace,3-car garage,large open family room with fireplace, stainless gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops,two oven, recessed lighting & plantation shutters throughout. The Master Suite features a fireplace,dual walk-in closets, Jacuzzi Spa Tub,Dual Sinks,a gracious Master bath,and unbelievable views. Masterfully designed for indoor/outdoor living, the entertaining possibilities are endless. Situated on a prime 13,631 square foot lot, the backyard is a dream come true offering privacy, tranquility,& wonderful amenities including a pool, spa, fire pit, BBQ area, and an impressive outdoor pavilion.There are two expansive wrap-around decks with incredible city light views, with stairs leading you to the outdoor pavilion. Resort-style amenities, gated community security, close proximity to the Dana Point Harbor, 3 world class Resorts, Pacific Ocean, world class shopping & dining, and beautiful beaches all are at your fingertips.Please watch 3D virtual tour it's amazing touring you through HM perfectly. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33602 Holtz Hill Road have any available units?
33602 Holtz Hill Road has a unit available for $7,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 33602 Holtz Hill Road have?
Some of 33602 Holtz Hill Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33602 Holtz Hill Road currently offering any rent specials?
33602 Holtz Hill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33602 Holtz Hill Road pet-friendly?
No, 33602 Holtz Hill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 33602 Holtz Hill Road offer parking?
Yes, 33602 Holtz Hill Road offers parking.
Does 33602 Holtz Hill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33602 Holtz Hill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33602 Holtz Hill Road have a pool?
Yes, 33602 Holtz Hill Road has a pool.
Does 33602 Holtz Hill Road have accessible units?
No, 33602 Holtz Hill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 33602 Holtz Hill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33602 Holtz Hill Road has units with dishwashers.
