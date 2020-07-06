All apartments in Dana Point
33562 Seawind Court
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

33562 Seawind Court

33562 Seawind Court · No Longer Available
Location

33562 Seawind Court, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Very large two bedroom, two and half bathroom, two story condominium in heart of Dana Point. This home has vaulted ceilings, a skylight, a fireplace in living room, three patio/balconies, a dishwasher, trash compactor, microwave, stove and double sink . The floor plan is very open with living room looking into separate dining room and stairwell to downstairs bedrooms and laundry room. The place is so big it seems easy to get lost in here. The community has a beautiful pool, spa and tennis court area with panoramic ocean views from all points! Additionally, the neighborhood has sidewalks, street lights and beautifully manicured landscaping. Ok to submit on a small pet. Renter's insurance is required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33562 Seawind Court have any available units?
33562 Seawind Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 33562 Seawind Court have?
Some of 33562 Seawind Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33562 Seawind Court currently offering any rent specials?
33562 Seawind Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33562 Seawind Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 33562 Seawind Court is pet friendly.
Does 33562 Seawind Court offer parking?
Yes, 33562 Seawind Court offers parking.
Does 33562 Seawind Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33562 Seawind Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33562 Seawind Court have a pool?
Yes, 33562 Seawind Court has a pool.
Does 33562 Seawind Court have accessible units?
No, 33562 Seawind Court does not have accessible units.
Does 33562 Seawind Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33562 Seawind Court has units with dishwashers.

