33562 Seawind Court

Very large two bedroom, two and half bathroom, two story condominium in heart of Dana Point. This home has vaulted ceilings, a skylight, a fireplace in living room, three patio/balconies, a dishwasher, trash compactor, microwave, stove and double sink . The floor plan is very open with living room looking into separate dining room and stairwell to downstairs bedrooms and laundry room. The place is so big it seems easy to get lost in here. The community has a beautiful pool, spa and tennis court area with panoramic ocean views from all points! Additionally, the neighborhood has sidewalks, street lights and beautifully manicured landscaping. Ok to submit on a small pet. Renter's insurance is required.