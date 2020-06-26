All apartments in Dana Point
Find more places like 33555 Marlinspike Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
33555 Marlinspike Drive
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:19 PM

33555 Marlinspike Drive

33555 Marlinspike Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dana Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

33555 Marlinspike Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

parking
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
PANORAMIC OCEAN VIEWS!! Beautiful two story 3 bedroom, 2 bath home inside the private community of Niguel Shores, complete with panoramic sunset ocean views and Catalina Island views from the main floor and upstairs master. This is arguably the best ocean view street on the inland side of Niguel Shores. A bright kitchen flows to the dining area ocean view nook and great room with a lot of natural light. The back yard is a cozy place to enjoy picture prefect sunsets. The HOA Clubhouse amenities include: 4 Tennis Courts, Jr. Olympic size pool, Spa and a Park and copious amounts of planned activities including bluffside BBQ's to 4th of July parade, it is the place to enjoy the coastal living at its fullest. Private Beach parking with direct beach access and a private gate to the beach are yours aS well!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33555 Marlinspike Drive have any available units?
33555 Marlinspike Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 33555 Marlinspike Drive have?
Some of 33555 Marlinspike Drive's amenities include parking, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33555 Marlinspike Drive currently offering any rent specials?
33555 Marlinspike Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33555 Marlinspike Drive pet-friendly?
No, 33555 Marlinspike Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 33555 Marlinspike Drive offer parking?
Yes, 33555 Marlinspike Drive offers parking.
Does 33555 Marlinspike Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33555 Marlinspike Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33555 Marlinspike Drive have a pool?
Yes, 33555 Marlinspike Drive has a pool.
Does 33555 Marlinspike Drive have accessible units?
No, 33555 Marlinspike Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 33555 Marlinspike Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 33555 Marlinspike Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St
Dana Point, CA 92629
Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy
Dana Point, CA 92629
Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton
Dana Point, CA 92629

Similar Pages

Dana Point 1 BedroomsDana Point 2 Bedrooms
Dana Point Apartments with ParkingDana Point Pet Friendly Places
Dana Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego