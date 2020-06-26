33555 Marlinspike Drive

Amenities

PANORAMIC OCEAN VIEWS!! Beautiful two story 3 bedroom, 2 bath home inside the private community of Niguel Shores, complete with panoramic sunset ocean views and Catalina Island views from the main floor and upstairs master. This is arguably the best ocean view street on the inland side of Niguel Shores. A bright kitchen flows to the dining area ocean view nook and great room with a lot of natural light. The back yard is a cozy place to enjoy picture prefect sunsets. The HOA Clubhouse amenities include: 4 Tennis Courts, Jr. Olympic size pool, Spa and a Park and copious amounts of planned activities including bluffside BBQ's to 4th of July parade, it is the place to enjoy the coastal living at its fullest. Private Beach parking with direct beach access and a private gate to the beach are yours aS well!