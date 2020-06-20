33525 Vista Colina

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Excellent OCEAN VIEW condo for lease. This 3 bed/2 bath condo is in the gated neighborhood of Dana Light. It is an upper, end-unit in the BEST location for the complex! The entire unit is nicely appointed with designer finishes: refinished wood flooring throughout (no carpet). Large Master Suite with vaulted ceilings and walk in closet. Upgraded kitchen with stainless-steel appliances. An ideal location with convenient access to South OC's best beaches and Lantern Villages new shops and restaurants. The spacious 'OPEN' ocean view living room and patio deck offers wide open 180 degree views of Catalina Island and the Pacific Ocean...all overlooking Monarch Beach to Ritz Carlton and Salt Creek State Beach. The Dana Light neighborhood is a gated community that enjoys several amenities: Community Pool and Spa, Tennis and Sport Courts with spacious park-like grassy area which is pet friendly! Separate laundry room with linen closet, 1 car detached garage and 1 dedicated carport. $3,495/month and a 1 year lease. Small pet(s) will be considered. Available NOW! Call Kyle @ 949-289-5700 to view in person.