All apartments in Dana Point
Find more places like 33525 Vista Colina.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
33525 Vista Colina
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

33525 Vista Colina

33525 Vista Corona · (949) 289-5700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dana Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

33525 Vista Corona, Dana Point, CA 92629

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Excellent OCEAN VIEW condo for lease. This 3 bed/2 bath condo is in the gated neighborhood of Dana Light. It is an upper, end-unit in the BEST location for the complex! The entire unit is nicely appointed with designer finishes: refinished wood flooring throughout (no carpet). Large Master Suite with vaulted ceilings and walk in closet. Upgraded kitchen with stainless-steel appliances. An ideal location with convenient access to South OC's best beaches and Lantern Villages new shops and restaurants. The spacious 'OPEN' ocean view living room and patio deck offers wide open 180 degree views of Catalina Island and the Pacific Ocean...all overlooking Monarch Beach to Ritz Carlton and Salt Creek State Beach. The Dana Light neighborhood is a gated community that enjoys several amenities: Community Pool and Spa, Tennis and Sport Courts with spacious park-like grassy area which is pet friendly! Separate laundry room with linen closet, 1 car detached garage and 1 dedicated carport. $3,495/month and a 1 year lease. Small pet(s) will be considered. Available NOW! Call Kyle @ 949-289-5700 to view in person.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33525 Vista Colina have any available units?
33525 Vista Colina has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 33525 Vista Colina have?
Some of 33525 Vista Colina's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33525 Vista Colina currently offering any rent specials?
33525 Vista Colina isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33525 Vista Colina pet-friendly?
Yes, 33525 Vista Colina is pet friendly.
Does 33525 Vista Colina offer parking?
Yes, 33525 Vista Colina does offer parking.
Does 33525 Vista Colina have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33525 Vista Colina does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33525 Vista Colina have a pool?
Yes, 33525 Vista Colina has a pool.
Does 33525 Vista Colina have accessible units?
No, 33525 Vista Colina does not have accessible units.
Does 33525 Vista Colina have units with dishwashers?
No, 33525 Vista Colina does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 33525 Vista Colina?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy
Dana Point, CA 92629
Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton
Dana Point, CA 92629
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St
Dana Point, CA 92629

Similar Pages

Dana Point 1 BedroomsDana Point 2 Bedrooms
Dana Point Apartments with ParkingDana Point Pet Friendly Places
Dana Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity