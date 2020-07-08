All apartments in Dana Point
Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
33341 Nottingham Way
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:15 AM

33341 Nottingham Way

33341 Nottingham Way · No Longer Available
Location

33341 Nottingham Way, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
media room
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Charmingrefurbished unit near Dana Point High School. 2 car garage, back and front yards, very efficient floorplan with no wasted space and good size rooms. Inside laundry area off the kitchen. Three bedrooms with good closet space, 2 bathrooms with granite counters throughout. Tile flooring everywhere except bedrooms. This property is a single level, has one common wall with identical adjacent unit. Fenced yard. Minutes to Dana Point Harbor, beaches, shopping, theaters, parks and schools. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33341 Nottingham Way have any available units?
33341 Nottingham Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 33341 Nottingham Way have?
Some of 33341 Nottingham Way's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33341 Nottingham Way currently offering any rent specials?
33341 Nottingham Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33341 Nottingham Way pet-friendly?
No, 33341 Nottingham Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 33341 Nottingham Way offer parking?
Yes, 33341 Nottingham Way offers parking.
Does 33341 Nottingham Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33341 Nottingham Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33341 Nottingham Way have a pool?
No, 33341 Nottingham Way does not have a pool.
Does 33341 Nottingham Way have accessible units?
No, 33341 Nottingham Way does not have accessible units.
Does 33341 Nottingham Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33341 Nottingham Way has units with dishwashers.

