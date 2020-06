Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Come check out this wonderful remolded 3 BR / 2 BA home in Dana Point, less than 10 minutes from the Harbor! Steps from Dana Point High School! Property features 1208 sq feet of living space, a 2 car attached garage, new laminate flooring. This home has a spacious backyard perfect for entertaining. To find out my info, contact Optum Real Estate Management at (949) 400-4275 to schedule a showing today!