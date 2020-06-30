33252 Elisa Drive.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard garage key fob access

Completely renovated single story 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home is now available! Home comes with an attached two car garage and enclosed the front courtyard. Home has new carpets and new paint throughout. Kitchen has been beautifully finished with contemporary cabinetry and new appliances. Appliances included are microwave/hood vent combination, stove-top oven, and dishwasher. The living room comes with an immaculate white brick mantled fireplace. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, the owner is responsible for landscaping. Comes fitted with a new smart home keyless system, this system allows for enhanced security and monitoring of access into the property. The smart home system eliminates keys and securely allows the power of accessibility through a registered mobile device. Property is ready now! Contact for more information!!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.