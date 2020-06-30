All apartments in Dana Point
33252 Elisa Drive.
Last updated March 19 2019

33252 Elisa Drive

33252 Elisa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

33252 Elisa Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
courtyard
key fob access
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
garage
key fob access
Completely renovated single story 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom home is now available! Home comes with an attached two car garage and enclosed the front courtyard. Home has new carpets and new paint throughout. Kitchen has been beautifully finished with contemporary cabinetry and new appliances. Appliances included are microwave/hood vent combination, stove-top oven, and dishwasher. The living room comes with an immaculate white brick mantled fireplace. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, the owner is responsible for landscaping. Comes fitted with a new smart home keyless system, this system allows for enhanced security and monitoring of access into the property. The smart home system eliminates keys and securely allows the power of accessibility through a registered mobile device. Property is ready now! Contact for more information!!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 33252 Elisa Drive have any available units?
33252 Elisa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 33252 Elisa Drive have?
Some of 33252 Elisa Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33252 Elisa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
33252 Elisa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33252 Elisa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 33252 Elisa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 33252 Elisa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 33252 Elisa Drive offers parking.
Does 33252 Elisa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33252 Elisa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33252 Elisa Drive have a pool?
No, 33252 Elisa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 33252 Elisa Drive have accessible units?
No, 33252 Elisa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 33252 Elisa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33252 Elisa Drive has units with dishwashers.

