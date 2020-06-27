All apartments in Dana Point
Find more places like 33243 Ocean Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
33243 Ocean Ridge
Last updated January 13 2020 at 9:48 PM

33243 Ocean Ridge

33243 Ocean Ridge · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dana Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

33243 Ocean Ridge, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Completely upgraded and turnkey home in the highly sought after Marinita Townhome community, WITH RARE CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING! This 2-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home has over $100,000 in designer upgrades, highlighted by hickory wood floors and brand new cabinetry throughout. The living room features high ceilings, a fireplace, and a wrap-around balcony. A wall has been removed between the kitchen and dining room and structural beam was put in to create a wonderful, open floor-plan concept. A completely new kitchen with brand new cabinetry, large industrial style island, GE stainless-steel appliances and quartz counter-tops, overlooks a serene rear patio with hand-laid red brick and a lush community green-space. Upstairs, both bedroom suites feature en suite remodeled bathrooms with new cabinetry with quartz counters, and completely renovated master bath and shower, vaulted ceilings, Restoration Hardware/Pottery Barn lights, and custom plantation shutters. The FHA-approved Marinita community amenities include a pool, spa, and tennis court in the heart of Dana Point.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33243 Ocean Ridge have any available units?
33243 Ocean Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 33243 Ocean Ridge have?
Some of 33243 Ocean Ridge's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33243 Ocean Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
33243 Ocean Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33243 Ocean Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 33243 Ocean Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 33243 Ocean Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 33243 Ocean Ridge offers parking.
Does 33243 Ocean Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33243 Ocean Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33243 Ocean Ridge have a pool?
Yes, 33243 Ocean Ridge has a pool.
Does 33243 Ocean Ridge have accessible units?
No, 33243 Ocean Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 33243 Ocean Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33243 Ocean Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton
Dana Point, CA 92629
Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy
Dana Point, CA 92629
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St
Dana Point, CA 92629

Similar Pages

Dana Point 1 BedroomsDana Point 2 Bedrooms
Dana Point Apartments with ParkingDana Point Pet Friendly Places
Dana Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego