33243 Ocean Ridge

Amenities
Completely upgraded and turnkey home in the highly sought after Marinita Townhome community, WITH RARE CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING! This 2-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home has over $100,000 in designer upgrades, highlighted by hickory wood floors and brand new cabinetry throughout. The living room features high ceilings, a fireplace, and a wrap-around balcony. A wall has been removed between the kitchen and dining room and structural beam was put in to create a wonderful, open floor-plan concept. A completely new kitchen with brand new cabinetry, large industrial style island, GE stainless-steel appliances and quartz counter-tops, overlooks a serene rear patio with hand-laid red brick and a lush community green-space. Upstairs, both bedroom suites feature en suite remodeled bathrooms with new cabinetry with quartz counters, and completely renovated master bath and shower, vaulted ceilings, Restoration Hardware/Pottery Barn lights, and custom plantation shutters. The FHA-approved Marinita community amenities include a pool, spa, and tennis court in the heart of Dana Point.