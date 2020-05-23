33151 Mesa Vista Drive

Amenities

Ocean views from this beautiful home in Thunderbird Estates. Completely torn down and rebuilt in 2005. This large home now has an open floor plan with upgraded kitchen with white shaker cabinets, new counters, new sink and an added island. Opens to a family room with a fireplace and also opens to a large living space with cathedral ceilings. A great home for entertaining! All new vinyl wood like plank flooring downstairs with 2 large bedrooms, one with enclosed new bathroom complete with new shower and vanity. One additional remodeled bathroom downstairs. Upstairs you will find 3 additional remodeled bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. No expense spared in this remodel just completed last week. Master has walk in shower, walk in closet, soaking tub and a private patio with views to the ocean. Ocean views also from the master bathroom and secondary bedroom to the left with an additional private patio. Third bedroom has an enclosed area that can be used as an office, play room or additional bedroom. An additional staircase takes you to the top patio with spectacular ocean views. Large private backyard and no HOA's. Close to Dana Point Harbor, Doheny and Salt Creek Beaches, Along with close proximity to restaurants, schools, shopping and trails. Come live the dream. PLEAE CHECK OUT THE VIRTUAL TOUR AT THE VT LINK ABOVE UNDER THE MAP.