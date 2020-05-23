All apartments in Dana Point
Find more places like 33151 Mesa Vista Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
33151 Mesa Vista Drive
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:15 AM

33151 Mesa Vista Drive

33151 Mesa Vista Drive · (949) 632-6552
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dana Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

33151 Mesa Vista Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3480 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ocean views from this beautiful home in Thunderbird Estates. Completely torn down and rebuilt in 2005. This large home now has an open floor plan with upgraded kitchen with white shaker cabinets, new counters, new sink and an added island. Opens to a family room with a fireplace and also opens to a large living space with cathedral ceilings. A great home for entertaining! All new vinyl wood like plank flooring downstairs with 2 large bedrooms, one with enclosed new bathroom complete with new shower and vanity. One additional remodeled bathroom downstairs. Upstairs you will find 3 additional remodeled bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. No expense spared in this remodel just completed last week. Master has walk in shower, walk in closet, soaking tub and a private patio with views to the ocean. Ocean views also from the master bathroom and secondary bedroom to the left with an additional private patio. Third bedroom has an enclosed area that can be used as an office, play room or additional bedroom. An additional staircase takes you to the top patio with spectacular ocean views. Large private backyard and no HOA's. Close to Dana Point Harbor, Doheny and Salt Creek Beaches, Along with close proximity to restaurants, schools, shopping and trails. Come live the dream. PLEAE CHECK OUT THE VIRTUAL TOUR AT THE VT LINK ABOVE UNDER THE MAP.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33151 Mesa Vista Drive have any available units?
33151 Mesa Vista Drive has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 33151 Mesa Vista Drive have?
Some of 33151 Mesa Vista Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33151 Mesa Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
33151 Mesa Vista Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33151 Mesa Vista Drive pet-friendly?
No, 33151 Mesa Vista Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 33151 Mesa Vista Drive offer parking?
Yes, 33151 Mesa Vista Drive does offer parking.
Does 33151 Mesa Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33151 Mesa Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33151 Mesa Vista Drive have a pool?
No, 33151 Mesa Vista Drive does not have a pool.
Does 33151 Mesa Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 33151 Mesa Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 33151 Mesa Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33151 Mesa Vista Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 33151 Mesa Vista Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St
Dana Point, CA 92629
Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton
Dana Point, CA 92629
Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy
Dana Point, CA 92629

Similar Pages

Dana Point 1 BedroomsDana Point 2 Bedrooms
Dana Point Apartments with ParkingDana Point Pet Friendly Places
Dana Point Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity