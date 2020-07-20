All apartments in Dana Point
33113 Ocean Ridge

33113 Ocean Ridge · No Longer Available
Location

33113 Ocean Ridge, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
33113 Ocean Ridge Available 08/01/19 Beautiful Dana Point Condo - Highly desirable condo home located in the highly sought after gated community of Marinita Townhomes. This three bedroom, two and half bathroom (and most popular floor plan) home features bamboo wood flooring, brand new master bathroom remodel, newer carpet, and several designer accents makes this home the ideal property to move into. High ceilings, lots of bright, white light, makes this open floor plan very inviting with two fireplaces. One fireplace is located in the living room and one in the master bedroom for those cool winter nights. There is also a large Storage area located behind the garage for those who have more than a few extra things to store. The Marinita community amenities include a sparkling pool, two spas, and a tennis court all located in the heart of Dana Point. Close to Dana Point harbor, world class hotels, shopping, Trader Joe's, restaurants, Monarch Beach, and a 15 minute drive to Laguna Beach or an hour to San Diego, and just 35 minutes to Legoland or Disneyland. Available early August.

(RLNE4956787)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33113 Ocean Ridge have any available units?
33113 Ocean Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 33113 Ocean Ridge have?
Some of 33113 Ocean Ridge's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33113 Ocean Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
33113 Ocean Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33113 Ocean Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, 33113 Ocean Ridge is pet friendly.
Does 33113 Ocean Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 33113 Ocean Ridge offers parking.
Does 33113 Ocean Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33113 Ocean Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33113 Ocean Ridge have a pool?
Yes, 33113 Ocean Ridge has a pool.
Does 33113 Ocean Ridge have accessible units?
No, 33113 Ocean Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 33113 Ocean Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 33113 Ocean Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
