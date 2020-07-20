Amenities

33113 Ocean Ridge Available 08/01/19 Beautiful Dana Point Condo - Highly desirable condo home located in the highly sought after gated community of Marinita Townhomes. This three bedroom, two and half bathroom (and most popular floor plan) home features bamboo wood flooring, brand new master bathroom remodel, newer carpet, and several designer accents makes this home the ideal property to move into. High ceilings, lots of bright, white light, makes this open floor plan very inviting with two fireplaces. One fireplace is located in the living room and one in the master bedroom for those cool winter nights. There is also a large Storage area located behind the garage for those who have more than a few extra things to store. The Marinita community amenities include a sparkling pool, two spas, and a tennis court all located in the heart of Dana Point. Close to Dana Point harbor, world class hotels, shopping, Trader Joe's, restaurants, Monarch Beach, and a 15 minute drive to Laguna Beach or an hour to San Diego, and just 35 minutes to Legoland or Disneyland. Available early August.



