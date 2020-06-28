33103 Ocean

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

A bright and airy END-UNIT in this gated community offers coastal living just 2 miles from the harbor. New carpet, laminated floor, fresh paint & more. Vaulted ceilings and tons of windows flood the space with light to light up 3 large bedrooms upstairs. Spacious master suite with fireplace, walk-in closet, large tub and shower, dual sink vanity, walk-in closet. Large balcony offers great entertainment space, with a peaceful backdrop with easy access from the back yard with only 1 adjacent neighbor. Other features include: inside laundry, 2 car garage with storage plus extra driveway parking, a Pool, 2 spas and Tennis Court. Complex currently undergoing exterior maintenance giving the place a fresh, clean look. Plus a huge revitalization effort is underway in the city of Dana Point. A beautiful home and city!