Last updated October 6 2019 at 3:25 AM

33103 Ocean

33103 Ocean Rdg · No Longer Available
Location

33103 Ocean Rdg, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
A bright and airy END-UNIT in this gated community offers coastal living just 2 miles from the harbor. New carpet, laminated floor, fresh paint & more. Vaulted ceilings and tons of windows flood the space with light to light up 3 large bedrooms upstairs. Spacious master suite with fireplace, walk-in closet, large tub and shower, dual sink vanity, walk-in closet. Large balcony offers great entertainment space, with a peaceful backdrop with easy access from the back yard with only 1 adjacent neighbor. Other features include: inside laundry, 2 car garage with storage plus extra driveway parking, a Pool, 2 spas and Tennis Court. Complex currently undergoing exterior maintenance giving the place a fresh, clean look. Plus a huge revitalization effort is underway in the city of Dana Point. A beautiful home and city!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33103 Ocean have any available units?
33103 Ocean doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 33103 Ocean have?
Some of 33103 Ocean's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33103 Ocean currently offering any rent specials?
33103 Ocean is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33103 Ocean pet-friendly?
No, 33103 Ocean is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 33103 Ocean offer parking?
Yes, 33103 Ocean offers parking.
Does 33103 Ocean have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33103 Ocean does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33103 Ocean have a pool?
Yes, 33103 Ocean has a pool.
Does 33103 Ocean have accessible units?
No, 33103 Ocean does not have accessible units.
Does 33103 Ocean have units with dishwashers?
No, 33103 Ocean does not have units with dishwashers.
