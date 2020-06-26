33092 Buccaneer Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Don't miss this opportunity to lease this completely remodeled home in Dana Point that's within distance to Dana Hills High School. You'll find this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home single level home is well cared for and perfectly located on a central street location. Gorgeous beachy hardwood vinyl water proof flooring throughout the main living areas of this home. Smooth coat designer colored paint, wainscoting, plantation shutters, crown molding, custom wood trim and built ins adds to warmth and detail of this gorgeous home. Remodeled kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and white wood cabinets. Bathrooms are all remodeled. Master bedroom has a large window to view out onto the backyard. Master bathroom offers a new vanity and a walk in closet. Large garage includes a separate room for the washer and dryer. The exterior of this home has great curb appeal with an owner who cares about maintenance, evident by the newer exterior paint, new front door, new rain gutters and refreshed wood trim. Great beach and harbor close location! Walk to Dana Hills high school and Sea Canyon Park. Contact Kim at 949-279-5760.