33092 Buccaneer Street

Location

33092 Buccaneer Street, Dana Point, CA 92629

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss this opportunity to lease this completely remodeled home in Dana Point that's within distance to Dana Hills High School. You'll find this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home single level home is well cared for and perfectly located on a central street location. Gorgeous beachy hardwood vinyl water proof flooring throughout the main living areas of this home. Smooth coat designer colored paint, wainscoting, plantation shutters, crown molding, custom wood trim and built ins adds to warmth and detail of this gorgeous home. Remodeled kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and white wood cabinets. Bathrooms are all remodeled. Master bedroom has a large window to view out onto the backyard. Master bathroom offers a new vanity and a walk in closet. Large garage includes a separate room for the washer and dryer. The exterior of this home has great curb appeal with an owner who cares about maintenance, evident by the newer exterior paint, new front door, new rain gutters and refreshed wood trim. Great beach and harbor close location! Walk to Dana Hills high school and Sea Canyon Park. Contact Kim at 949-279-5760.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33092 Buccaneer Street have any available units?
33092 Buccaneer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dana Point, CA.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does 33092 Buccaneer Street have?
Some of 33092 Buccaneer Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33092 Buccaneer Street currently offering any rent specials?
33092 Buccaneer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33092 Buccaneer Street pet-friendly?
No, 33092 Buccaneer Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dana Point.
Does 33092 Buccaneer Street offer parking?
Yes, 33092 Buccaneer Street offers parking.
Does 33092 Buccaneer Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33092 Buccaneer Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33092 Buccaneer Street have a pool?
No, 33092 Buccaneer Street does not have a pool.
Does 33092 Buccaneer Street have accessible units?
No, 33092 Buccaneer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 33092 Buccaneer Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33092 Buccaneer Street has units with dishwashers.
